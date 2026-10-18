International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/prolonged-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-could-push-oil-prices-higher---russian-deputy-pm-1124895714.html
Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM
Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM
Sputnik International
If the situation in the Strait of Hormuz persists, it will drive oil prices even higher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
2026-10-18T09:21+0000
2026-10-18T09:21+0000
world
alexander novak
strait of hormuz
economy
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:322:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc023f5923b5dc8387608fd2e9376f34.jpg
"As of now, we still see that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have not been resumed … Volatility remains high, the market is waiting for things to improve, yet prices stay elevated. But if this situation continues, however, in my view, it will push prices up even further," he said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week. He also said that if the strait opened, the global oil market situation will balance out within 1-1.5 years. The Russian Energy Week international forum was held in Moscow from October 14-16. Sputnik was a media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/oil-tanker-explodes-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-it-hit-naval-mine--reports-1124890971.html
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59c2538b2e56ce79ae02c6b87ee32837.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander novak, strait of hormuz, economy
alexander novak, strait of hormuz, economy

Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM

09:21 GMT 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If the situation in the Strait of Hormuz persists, it will drive oil prices even higher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
"As of now, we still see that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have not been resumed … Volatility remains high, the market is waiting for things to improve, yet prices stay elevated. But if this situation continues, however, in my view, it will push prices up even further," he said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.
He also said that if the strait opened, the global oil market situation will balance out within 1-1.5 years.
The Russian Energy Week international forum was held in Moscow from October 14-16. Sputnik was a media partner of the forum.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports
Yesterday, 03:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала