https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/prolonged-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-could-push-oil-prices-higher---russian-deputy-pm-1124895714.html
Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM
Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM
Sputnik International
If the situation in the Strait of Hormuz persists, it will drive oil prices even higher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
2026-10-18T09:21+0000
2026-10-18T09:21+0000
2026-10-18T09:21+0000
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"As of now, we still see that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have not been resumed … Volatility remains high, the market is waiting for things to improve, yet prices stay elevated. But if this situation continues, however, in my view, it will push prices up even further," he said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week. He also said that if the strait opened, the global oil market situation will balance out within 1-1.5 years. The Russian Energy Week international forum was held in Moscow from October 14-16. Sputnik was a media partner of the forum.
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Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Crisis Could Push Oil Prices Higher - Russian Deputy PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If the situation in the Strait of Hormuz persists, it will drive oil prices even higher, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
"As of now, we still see that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have not been resumed … Volatility remains high, the market is waiting for things to improve, yet prices stay elevated. But if this situation continues, however, in my view, it will push prices up even further," he said in an interview with Russian journalist Marina Kim on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.
He also said that if the strait opened, the global oil market situation will balance out within 1-1.5 years.
The Russian Energy Week international forum was held in Moscow from October 14-16. Sputnik was a media partner of the forum.