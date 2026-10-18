https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-kuwait-advocate-de-escalation-in-persian-gulf---foreign-ministry-1124898238.html

Russia, Kuwait Advocate De-Escalation in Persian Gulf - Foreign Ministry

Russia, Kuwait Advocate De-Escalation in Persian Gulf - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia and Kuwait consider it necessary to find ways to de-escalate situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T14:29+0000

2026-10-18T14:29+0000

2026-10-18T14:29+0000

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue. The escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-supports-arab-efforts-to-prevent-full-scale-war-in-region---lavrov-1124896244.html

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