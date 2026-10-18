https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-kuwait-advocate-de-escalation-in-persian-gulf---foreign-ministry-1124898238.html
Russia, Kuwait Advocate De-Escalation in Persian Gulf - Foreign Ministry
Russia, Kuwait Advocate De-Escalation in Persian Gulf - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and Kuwait consider it necessary to find ways to de-escalate situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue. The escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
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Russia, Kuwait Advocate De-Escalation in Persian Gulf - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Kuwait consider it necessary to find ways to de-escalate situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue.
"[The ministers] stressed the need to find ways to quickly de-escalate tensions in this strategically important region of the world [the Persian Gulf}]. They stated that there is no alternative to resolving existing differences by political and diplomatic means while unconditionally respecting the interests of all countries involved in the regional conflict," the ministry's statement read.
The escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.