https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-supports-arab-efforts-to-prevent-full-scale-war-in-region---lavrov-1124896244.html

Russia Supports Arab Efforts to Prevent Full-Scale War in Region - Lavrov

Russia Supports Arab Efforts to Prevent Full-Scale War in Region - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia supports the peacekeeping efforts of Arab countries aimed at preventing the return of a full-scale war to the Middle East region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T10:31+0000

2026-10-18T10:31+0000

2026-10-18T10:31+0000

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sergey lavrov

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russian foreign ministry

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The Russian foreign minister is in Bahrain's capital, Manama, participating in the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue (GCC). The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the meeting participants will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-takes-part-in-9th-round-of-russia-gulf-cooperation-council-dialogue-1124895298.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, russian foreign ministry, bahrain