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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-supports-arab-efforts-to-prevent-full-scale-war-in-region---lavrov-1124896244.html
Russia Supports Arab Efforts to Prevent Full-Scale War in Region - Lavrov
Russia Supports Arab Efforts to Prevent Full-Scale War in Region - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia supports the peacekeeping efforts of Arab countries aimed at preventing the return of a full-scale war to the Middle East region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T10:31+0000
2026-10-18T10:31+0000
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The Russian foreign minister is in Bahrain's capital, Manama, participating in the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue (GCC). The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the meeting participants will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
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Russia Supports Arab Efforts to Prevent Full-Scale War in Region - Lavrov

10:31 GMT 18.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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MANAMA (Bahrain) (Sputnik) - Russia supports the peacekeeping efforts of Arab countries aimed at preventing the return of a full-scale war to the Middle East region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
The Russian foreign minister is in Bahrain's capital, Manama, participating in the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue (GCC).
"Russia supports the peace efforts currently undertaken, including by the countries represented here which are aimed at preventing a return of a full-scale war in the region," Lavrov said at the GCC.
The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously stated that the meeting participants will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue
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