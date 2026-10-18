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Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry
Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and Saudi Arabia are committed to effective cooperation within the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T13:29+0000
2026-10-18T13:29+0000
2026-10-18T13:29+0000
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue. The parties also expressed mutual commitment to further maintaining a regular, trust-based political dialogue, as well as to expanding cooperation in trade and the economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
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russia, saudi arabia, bahrain, sergey lavrov
Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Saudi Arabia are committed to effective cooperation within the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue.
"The parties confirmed the relevance of continuing effective cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia within the OPEC+ format," the statement read.
The parties also expressed mutual commitment to further maintaining a regular, trust-based political dialogue, as well as to expanding cooperation in trade and the economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.