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Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry
Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and Saudi Arabia are committed to effective cooperation within the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T13:29+0000
2026-10-18T13:29+0000
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue. The parties also expressed mutual commitment to further maintaining a regular, trust-based political dialogue, as well as to expanding cooperation in trade and the economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
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Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry

13:29 GMT 18.10.2026
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Saudi Arabia are committed to effective cooperation within the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue.
"The parties confirmed the relevance of continuing effective cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia within the OPEC+ format," the statement read.
The parties also expressed mutual commitment to further maintaining a regular, trust-based political dialogue, as well as to expanding cooperation in trade and the economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (left) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama
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