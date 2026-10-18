https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-saudi-arabia-committed-to-effective-cooperation-within-opec---foreign-ministry-1124897138.html

Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry

Russia, Saudi Arabia Committed to Effective Cooperation Within OPEC+ - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia and Saudi Arabia are committed to effective cooperation within the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T13:29+0000

2026-10-18T13:29+0000

2026-10-18T13:29+0000

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue. The parties also expressed mutual commitment to further maintaining a regular, trust-based political dialogue, as well as to expanding cooperation in trade and the economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-holds-talks-with-saudi-counterpart-on-sidelines-of-russiagcc-dialogue-in-manama-1124896040.html

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