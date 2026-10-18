https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-shoots-down-seven-ukrainian-flamingo-cruise-missiles-1124896369.html

Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles

Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T10:38+0000

2026-10-18T10:38+0000

2026-10-18T10:38+0000

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"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 350 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,256 drones and seven Flamingo cruise missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the ministry said.

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