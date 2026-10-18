https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-shoots-down-seven-ukrainian-flamingo-cruise-missiles-1124896369.html
Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles
Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T10:38+0000
2026-10-18T10:38+0000
2026-10-18T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123867712_0:34:1180:698_1920x0_80_0_0_fe3b321091903063994b99e1c4413a8f.jpg
"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 350 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,256 drones and seven Flamingo cruise missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123867712_104:0:1077:730_1920x0_80_0_0_4b5ed48bff9d360bd40300636d099fa2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 350 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,256 drones and seven Flamingo cruise missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the ministry said.