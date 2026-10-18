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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russia-shoots-down-seven-ukrainian-flamingo-cruise-missiles-1124896369.html
Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles
Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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2026-10-18T10:38+0000
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"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 350 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,256 drones and seven Flamingo cruise missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the ministry said.
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Russia Shoots Down Seven Ukrainian Flamingo Cruise Missiles

10:38 GMT 18.10.2026
© Rostec State CorporationRussia's Pantsir Air Defense System
Russia's Pantsir Air Defense System - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to up to 350 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, a field artillery piece and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,256 drones and seven Flamingo cruise missiles of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the ministry said.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region
16 October, 09:17 GMT
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