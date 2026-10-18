https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-army-delivers-group-strike-on-ukraines-logistics-ports-overnight-1124894801.html
Russian Army Delivers Group Strike on Ukraine's Logistics, Ports Overnight
Russian Army Delivers Group Strike on Ukraine's Logistics, Ports Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces delivered a group strike on logistics centers and ports in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T06:35+0000
2026-10-18T06:35+0000
2026-10-18T06:35+0000
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"Last night, the Armed Forces of Russia delivered group strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on logistics centers and ports in Ukraine, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry's statement read.A Novaya Pochta logistics center in the town of Rovno was hit, where dual-use cargo was stored, including UAV equipment parts.Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship and an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Air reconnaissance also detected an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces moving toward the Russian coast, the ministry added.
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Russian Army Delivers Group Strike on Ukraine's Logistics, Ports Overnight
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces delivered a group strike on logistics centers and ports in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Last night, the Armed Forces of Russia delivered group strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on logistics centers and ports in Ukraine, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry's statement read.
A Novaya Pochta logistics center in the town of Rovno was hit, where dual-use cargo was stored, including UAV equipment parts.
Russian Armed Forces have struck a dry cargo ship and an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Air reconnaissance also detected an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces moving toward the Russian coast, the ministry added.
"With a precise hit by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition, the USV was damaged and completely lost its speed. Objective control means observed its detonation with complete destruction shortly afterward," the ministry said.