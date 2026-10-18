https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-diesel-supplies-beneficial-to-us-consumers---us-energy-secretary-1124897999.html
Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary
Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary
Sputnik International
Diesel fuel supplies from Russia could benefit consumers in the United States, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T14:25+0000
2026-10-18T14:25+0000
2026-10-18T14:25+0000
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"If Russia can bring additional diesel to the market and export it, it would benefit American consumers," Wright told CNN.The United States has not eased any sanctions on Russian oil, he also said, adding these are "the tightest" sanctions ever.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.
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Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Diesel fuel supplies from Russia could benefit consumers in the United States, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.
"If Russia can bring additional diesel to the market and export it, it would benefit American consumers," Wright told CNN.
The United States has not eased any sanctions on Russian oil, he also said, adding these are "the tightest" sanctions ever.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.