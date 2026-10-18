https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-diesel-supplies-beneficial-to-us-consumers---us-energy-secretary-1124897999.html

Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary

Russian Diesel Supplies Beneficial to US Consumers - US Energy Secretary

Sputnik International

Diesel fuel supplies from Russia could benefit consumers in the United States, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T14:25+0000

2026-10-18T14:25+0000

2026-10-18T14:25+0000

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"If Russia can bring additional diesel to the market and export it, it would benefit American consumers," Wright told CNN.The United States has not eased any sanctions on Russian oil, he also said, adding these are "the tightest" sanctions ever.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on October 9. Following the call, the US President said that an agreement had been reached on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia. He said the US was very pleased to receive much-needed Russian diesel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russian-oil-firms-ready-to-start-diesel-fuel-exports-procedures-to-take-2-3-weeks---deputy-pm-1124884773.html

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