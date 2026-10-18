Russian Scientists Develop Cortisol-Reducing Food to Boost Classic Antidepressants

The product uses a carrot, apple and banana base that preserves tryptophan activity even after heat treatment, providing 0.40 g of tryptophan per 100 g — about one-third of an adult’s daily requirement The product uses a carrot, apple and banana base that preserves tryptophan activity even after heat treatment, providing 0.40 g of tryptophan per 100 g — about one-third of an adult’s daily requirement

In mice with impaired serotonin synthesis, adding the antioxidant taxifolin cut tryptophan-induced fatty liver infiltration by up to 90%, and a taxifolin version lowered cortisol by 31.3% in genetically modified animals In mice with impaired serotonin synthesis, adding the antioxidant taxifolin cut tryptophan-induced fatty liver infiltration by up to 90%, and a taxifolin version lowered cortisol by 31.3% in genetically modified animals

A ginseng version raised brain serotonin by 45.2% and motor activity by 86% in healthy mice. A ginseng version raised brain serotonin by 45.2% and motor activity by 86% in healthy mice.

The developers say there are no direct analogues — tryptophan-fortified purees or smoothies — on the Russian market, and they position the product as a functional food for prevention rather than a treatment The developers say there are no direct analogues — tryptophan-fortified purees or smoothies — on the Russian market, and they position the product as a functional food for prevention rather than a treatment