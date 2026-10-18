https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-scientists-develop-cortisol-reducing-food-to-boost-classic-antidepressants-1124895144.html
Russian Scientists Develop Cortisol-Reducing Food to Boost Classic Antidepressants
Russian Scientists Develop Cortisol-Reducing Food to Boost Classic Antidepressants
Sputnik International
The product designed by the Moscow-based Gorbatov Federal Research Center for Food Systems team is vegetable-and-fruit puree with tryptophan and antioxidants that may help prevent depression.
2026-10-18T07:57+0000
2026-10-18T07:57+0000
2026-10-18T07:57+0000
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Key features:If the approach holds up in clinical trials, it could open a food-based route to supporting mental health without facing the antidepressants side effects.
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Russian Scientists Develop Cortisol-Reducing Food to Boost Classic Antidepressants
The product designed by the Moscow-based Gorbatov Federal Research Center for Food Systems team is vegetable-and-fruit puree with tryptophan and antioxidants that may help prevent depression.
The product uses a carrot, apple and banana base that preserves tryptophan activity even after heat treatment, providing 0.40 g of tryptophan per 100 g — about one-third of an adult’s daily requirement
In mice with impaired serotonin synthesis, adding the antioxidant taxifolin cut tryptophan-induced fatty liver infiltration by up to 90%, and a taxifolin version lowered cortisol by 31.3% in genetically modified animals
A ginseng version raised brain serotonin by 45.2% and motor activity by 86% in healthy mice.
The developers say there are no direct analogues — tryptophan-fortified purees or smoothies — on the Russian market, and they position the product as a functional food for prevention rather than a treatment
Human trials, dosage determination and legal registration are still needed
If the approach holds up in clinical trials, it could open a food-based route to supporting mental health without facing the antidepressants side effects.