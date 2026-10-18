https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/turkiye-expects-to-receive-share-of-diesel-fuel-under-us-russia-deal-minister-1124899208.html

Turkiye Expects to Receive Share of Diesel Fuel Under US-Russia Deal - Minister

Turkiye Expects to Receive Share of Diesel Fuel Under US-Russia Deal - Minister

Sputnik International

Turkiye expects to receive a portion of the diesel fuel under the US-Russia agreement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T18:46+0000

2026-10-18T18:46+0000

2026-10-18T18:46+0000

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"Russia has reached an agreement with [US President Donald] Trump on diesel fuel. During our meetings, it was agreed that Turkey would receive a share of this volume," the minister told Turkish broadcaster Kanal7. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian diesel fuel was in high demand on global markets, with other consumers besides the US also showing interest. On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia.The US Treasury Department later issued a license authorizing transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and import of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7, 2027.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html

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