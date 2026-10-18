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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/turkiye-expects-to-receive-share-of-diesel-fuel-under-us-russia-deal-minister-1124899208.html
Turkiye Expects to Receive Share of Diesel Fuel Under US-Russia Deal - Minister
Turkiye Expects to Receive Share of Diesel Fuel Under US-Russia Deal - Minister
Sputnik International
Turkiye expects to receive a portion of the diesel fuel under the US-Russia agreement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T18:46+0000
2026-10-18T18:46+0000
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"Russia has reached an agreement with [US President Donald] Trump on diesel fuel. During our meetings, it was agreed that Turkey would receive a share of this volume," the minister told Turkish broadcaster Kanal7. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian diesel fuel was in high demand on global markets, with other consumers besides the US also showing interest. On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia.The US Treasury Department later issued a license authorizing transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and import of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7, 2027.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html
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Turkiye Expects to Receive Share of Diesel Fuel Under US-Russia Deal - Minister

18:46 GMT 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering TopgyalA man fills diesel in a car at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.
A man fills diesel in a car at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
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ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkiye expects to receive a portion of the diesel fuel under the US-Russia agreement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.
"Russia has reached an agreement with [US President Donald] Trump on diesel fuel. During our meetings, it was agreed that Turkey would receive a share of this volume," the minister told Turkish broadcaster Kanal7.
On Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian diesel fuel was in high demand on global markets, with other consumers besides the US also showing interest.
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump. The US leader announced that, during the conversation, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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Russia-US Diesel Fuel Deal Meets Interests of Both Countries - Kremlin
13 October, 09:56 GMT
The US Treasury Department later issued a license authorizing transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and import of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7, 2027.
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