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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/ukraine-caused-nearly-13-billion-in-damage-to-russian-regions---investigators-1124895394.html
Ukraine Caused Nearly $13 Billion in Damage to Russian Regions - Investigators
Ukraine Caused Nearly $13 Billion in Damage to Russian Regions - Investigators
Sputnik International
The Russian Investigative Committee has estimated the damage inflicted by Ukraine on Donbass and the border and rear regions of Russia at almost $13 billion, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-10-18T08:58+0000
2026-10-18T08:58+0000
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"The amount of damage established to date to infrastructure in the territory of Donbass and Novorossiya is more than 560 billion rubles [$6.6 billion], and in the territory of border and rear regions - over 535 billion rubles [$6.36 billion]," he said. The Investigative Committee continues to conduct comprehensive assessment construction and technical expert examinations, Bastrykin added. He also said that the investigation of over 1,200 criminal cases has been completed, accusing more than 1,500 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries participating in combat operations on the side of Ukraine.
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Ukraine Caused Nearly $13 Billion in Damage to Russian Regions - Investigators

08:58 GMT 18.10.2026
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabankLaw enforcement officers are seen near a supermarket damaged during a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Law enforcement officers are seen near a supermarket damaged during a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee has estimated the damage inflicted by Ukraine on Donbass and the border and rear regions of Russia at almost $13 billion, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The amount of damage established to date to infrastructure in the territory of Donbass and Novorossiya is more than 560 billion rubles [$6.6 billion], and in the territory of border and rear regions - over 535 billion rubles [$6.36 billion]," he said.
The Investigative Committee continues to conduct comprehensive assessment construction and technical expert examinations, Bastrykin added.
He also said that the investigation of over 1,200 criminal cases has been completed, accusing more than 1,500 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries participating in combat operations on the side of Ukraine.
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15 October, 16:32 GMT
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