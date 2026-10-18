https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/ukraine-caused-nearly-13-billion-in-damage-to-russian-regions---investigators-1124895394.html

Ukraine Caused Nearly $13 Billion in Damage to Russian Regions - Investigators

Ukraine Caused Nearly $13 Billion in Damage to Russian Regions - Investigators

Sputnik International

The Russian Investigative Committee has estimated the damage inflicted by Ukraine on Donbass and the border and rear regions of Russia at almost $13 billion, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik on Sunday.

2026-10-18T08:58+0000

2026-10-18T08:58+0000

2026-10-18T08:58+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

donbass

russian investigative committee

alexander bastrykin

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686663_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a122dbbed06653f7450a85bd5456493.jpg

"The amount of damage established to date to infrastructure in the territory of Donbass and Novorossiya is more than 560 billion rubles [$6.6 billion], and in the territory of border and rear regions - over 535 billion rubles [$6.36 billion]," he said. The Investigative Committee continues to conduct comprehensive assessment construction and technical expert examinations, Bastrykin added. He also said that the investigation of over 1,200 criminal cases has been completed, accusing more than 1,500 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries participating in combat operations on the side of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-to-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-oil-refineries-logistics-energy-facilities-putin-1124886976.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, donbass, russian investigative committee, alexander bastrykin