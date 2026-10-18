https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/ukraine-to-pay-over-160bln-in-public-debt-by-2037-1124894549.html

Ukraine to Pay Over $160Bln in Public Debt by 2037

Ukraine to Pay Over $160Bln in Public Debt by 2037

Sputnik International

Ukraine is set to pay $160.348 billion toward the servicing and repayment of its public debt over the next 10 years, according to a payment schedule from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-10-18T06:20+0000

2026-10-18T06:20+0000

2026-10-18T06:20+0000

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The Ukrainian ministry regularly prepares a payment schedule for the country’s public debt. This schedule includes only those payments that the Ministry has incorporated into its payment calendar; it does not reflect the total amount of Ukraine’s public debt, which has reached $215.55 billion as of the end of August. According to the payment schedule, the country is required to pay $103.813 billion toward the principal amount of its external and domestic debt, plus an additional $56.535 billion for debt servicing, by the end of 2037. In total, Ukraine will pay $160.348 billion over the next 10 years to cover its public debt obligations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/ukraines-external-debt-rises-by-almost-500-under-zelensky-1124844761.html

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