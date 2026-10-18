https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/zelensky-does-not-want-to-advance-on-agreements-out-of-fear-for-his-regime---lavrov-1124898375.html

Zelensky Does Not Want to Advance on Agreements Out of Fear for His Regime - Lavrov

Zelensky Does Not Want to Advance on Agreements Out of Fear for His Regime - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to even advance on the subject of agreements, since he understands that any agreement would mean the end of his regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-10-18T16:40+0000

2026-10-18T16:40+0000

2026-10-18T16:40+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

sergey lavrov

donald trump

russia

ukraine

bahrain

european union (eu)

us

iran

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"The fact that Zelensky does not want to even move toward agreements is obvious. Apparently, because he understands that any agreement acceptable to Russia and the United States would mean the end of his regime and his staff," Lavrov said at a press conference following the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain's capital, Manama. Zelensky interrupted negotiations in Istanbul in the summer of 2025, and after the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi no movements have occurred on anyone's initiative but Russia's, the minister noted. If the European Union and Zelensky consider the Russia-US agreement on diesel fuel a betrayal of Ukraine, this is already self-promotion and clownery, Lavrov said. On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump reached agreement on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market, with Zelensky publicly criticizing the decision. Following this, Trump again expressed dissatisfaction with Zelensky's unwillingness to reach peace agreements and his reluctance to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new leader who can reach agreement with Russia.Europeans, in turn, are trying to save Zelensky's regime by encouraging Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure."I am confident that decisions will be made there [at the meeting of gas-exporting countries to be held in Moscow on October 28-29] aimed at stabilizing global markets, rather than collapsing these markets in order to save Zelensky's regime, which is what our European colleagues are currently doing, including by encouraging the aforementioned strikes on civilian infrastructure," Lavrov said.Russia thanked Bahrain for its balanced position regarding the situation in Ukraine."We thanked our colleagues for their balanced and objective stance on Ukraine and briefed them on how the situation is developing at this stage. We also expressed particular gratitude for the efforts of a number of Gulf countries that are acting as mediators calmly, in a businesslike manner and without seeking publicity to address a range of humanitarian issues, including the reunification of children with their families, exchanges of prisoners of war and the return of the bodies of the deceased," Lavrov said during a press conference following the ninth ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.Situation in the MidEastThe US approach to the conflict with Iran does not contribute to resolving the situation, Lavrov said during the press conference."That is probably not the kind of approach that can help a distant region seek the very agreements my friend [Bahraini foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani] just mentioned - agreements based on mutual respect and international law," Lavrov said.Lavrov warned that the Middle East is “on the brink of renewed full-scale war” and called for diplomatic solutions to the crises surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen. Addressing the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis, Lavrov said Russia and Gulf states favor a diplomatic settlement, citing the 2023 peace roadmap developed with Saudi involvement. He also called for an inclusive regional security framework that “would bring together all Gulf countries, both Arab states and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” alongside Iraq and Jordan, with support from external partners.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html

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volodymyr zelensky, sergey lavrov, donald trump, russia, ukraine, bahrain, european union (eu), us, iran