https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/eu-struggles-to-find-another-78b-for-ukraine-after-zelenskys-request---report-1124904169.html

EU Struggles to Find Another $78B for Ukraine After Zelensky's Request - Report

EU Struggles to Find Another $78B for Ukraine After Zelensky's Request - Report

Sputnik International

European Union countries do not know where to find an additional 70 billion euros ($78.4 billion) to aid Ukraine in 2027 after Vladimir Zelensky asked for that at the recent EU summit, an Italian newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unnamed EU official.

2026-10-19T18:32+0000

2026-10-19T18:32+0000

2026-10-19T18:32+0000

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europe

volodymyr zelensky

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european union (eu)

european commission

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"We do not know where we can get it," the official told the newspaper. The EU has already agreed to provide Ukraine with a 90-billion-euro loan for 2026-2027. Of that amount, 60 billion euros are earmarked for military spending and 30 billion euros for budget support. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have already stated that they will not participate in providing the new loan. Notably, they also did not join the 90-billion-euro loan, though they did not stand in the way of its disbursement. The situation is complicated by the fact that EU allies, including the United Kingdom, have failed to fulfill their commitments to provide the full amount of aid, La Repubblica reported. Only Norway has so far kept its pledge. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged on Friday that Ukraine's financial needs would continue to grow for as long as the conflict continues, and called on other international partners to increase their assistance to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/ukraine-to-pay-nearly-95bln-to-external-creditors-by-2037--finance-ministry-1124899871.html

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europe, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, european union (eu), european commission