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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/ukraine-to-pay-nearly-95bln-to-external-creditors-by-2037--finance-ministry-1124899871.html
Ukraine to Pay Nearly $95Bln to External Creditors by 2037 – Finance Ministry
Ukraine to Pay Nearly $95Bln to External Creditors by 2037 – Finance Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine will owe foreign lenders $94.7 billion for servicing and repaying its external public debt over the next decade, according to a payment schedule from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-10-19T07:03+0000
2026-10-19T07:03+0000
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The ministry regularly publishes a debt payment schedule, which includes only those payments that the ministry has added to the payment calendar. It does not reflect the full amount of Ukraine's public debt, which had reached $215.6 billion as of the end of August. Ukraine's payments on the principal will amount to $66.6 billion by the end of 2037, according to the payment schedule. Debt-servicing costs will rise to $28.109 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukraine-had-to-pay-over-124bln-in-debt-during-zelenskys-term-1124891408.html
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Ukraine to Pay Nearly $95Bln to External Creditors by 2037 – Finance Ministry

07:03 GMT 19.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk / Go to the mediabankUS and Ukrainian notes and coins
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will owe foreign lenders $94.7 billion for servicing and repaying its external public debt over the next decade, according to a payment schedule from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
The ministry regularly publishes a debt payment schedule, which includes only those payments that the ministry has added to the payment calendar. It does not reflect the full amount of Ukraine's public debt, which had reached $215.6 billion as of the end of August.
Ukraine's payments on the principal will amount to $66.6 billion by the end of 2037, according to the payment schedule. Debt-servicing costs will rise to $28.109 billion.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
17 October, 05:42 GMT
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