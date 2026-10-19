https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/ukraine-to-pay-nearly-95bln-to-external-creditors-by-2037--finance-ministry-1124899871.html

Ukraine to Pay Nearly $95Bln to External Creditors by 2037 – Finance Ministry

Ukraine to Pay Nearly $95Bln to External Creditors by 2037 – Finance Ministry

Sputnik International

Ukraine will owe foreign lenders $94.7 billion for servicing and repaying its external public debt over the next decade, according to a payment schedule from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-10-19T07:03+0000

2026-10-19T07:03+0000

2026-10-19T07:03+0000

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The ministry regularly publishes a debt payment schedule, which includes only those payments that the ministry has added to the payment calendar. It does not reflect the full amount of Ukraine's public debt, which had reached $215.6 billion as of the end of August. Ukraine's payments on the principal will amount to $66.6 billion by the end of 2037, according to the payment schedule. Debt-servicing costs will rise to $28.109 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukraine-had-to-pay-over-124bln-in-debt-during-zelenskys-term-1124891408.html

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