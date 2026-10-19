https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-russia-concerned-about-attacks-on-vessels-in-caspian-sea---foreign-minister-1124903554.html

Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister

Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran and Russia are concerned about drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, which seriously undermine security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

2026-10-19T15:37+0000

2026-10-19T15:37+0000

2026-10-19T15:37+0000

world

caspian sea

abbas araghchi

sergey lavrov

russia

iran

attacks

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/104677/15/1046771581_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f09fce5873a52fd5c628110aa0e54b6.jpg

"We are seriously concerned about recent developments in the Caspian Sea, including attacks on Russian and Iranian vessels and port infrastructure," Araghchi said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The Iranian port of Anzali, located on the Caspian Sea coast, came under attack in mid-March amid the conflict involving the United States and Israel. On July 24, a US projectile struck a port facility again. Iran also accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in late July, killing one crew member.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-iran-expand-trade-as-north-south-transport-corridor-opens-new-eurasian-routes---pm-mishustin-1124902328.html

caspian sea

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

caspian sea, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, russia, iran, attacks