https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-russia-concerned-about-attacks-on-vessels-in-caspian-sea---foreign-minister-1124903554.html
Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister
Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia are concerned about drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, which seriously undermine security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
2026-10-19T15:37+0000
2026-10-19T15:37+0000
2026-10-19T15:37+0000
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"We are seriously concerned about recent developments in the Caspian Sea, including attacks on Russian and Iranian vessels and port infrastructure," Araghchi said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The Iranian port of Anzali, located on the Caspian Sea coast, came under attack in mid-March amid the conflict involving the United States and Israel. On July 24, a US projectile struck a port facility again. Iran also accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in late July, killing one crew member.
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caspian sea, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, russia, iran, attacks
Iran, Russia Concerned About Attacks on Vessels in Caspian Sea - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia are concerned about drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, which seriously undermine security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
"We are seriously concerned about recent developments in the Caspian Sea, including attacks on Russian and Iranian vessels and port infrastructure," Araghchi said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
The Iranian port of Anzali, located on the Caspian Sea coast, came under attack in mid-March amid the conflict involving the United States and Israel. On July 24, a US projectile struck a port facility again. Iran also accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in late July, killing one crew member.