https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-iran-expand-trade-as-north-south-transport-corridor-opens-new-eurasian-routes---pm-mishustin-1124902328.html
Russia, Iran Expand Trade as North-South Transport Corridor Opens New Eurasian Routes - PM Mishustin
Russia, Iran Expand Trade as North-South Transport Corridor Opens New Eurasian Routes - PM Mishustin
Sputnik International
Russia is prioritizing expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran, and trade between the two countries is growing despite geopolitical challenges and illegal sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
2026-10-19T13:33+0000
2026-10-19T13:33+0000
2026-10-19T13:33+0000
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The Russian prime minister arrived in Tajikistan on Monday to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Mishustin met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Dushanbe. The International North–South Transport Corridor is actively developing and will facilitate the formation of new production and logistics chains in Eurasia, Mushustin said. Russia provided large-scale humanitarian aid to Tehran after Iran got subjected to armed aggression, the prime minister said. Mishustin also asked Aref to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin's greetings to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
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mikhail mishustin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, tajikistan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), trade, transport corridor, eurasia
mikhail mishustin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, tajikistan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), trade, transport corridor, eurasia
Russia, Iran Expand Trade as North-South Transport Corridor Opens New Eurasian Routes - PM Mishustin
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russia is prioritizing expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran, and trade between the two countries is growing despite geopolitical challenges and illegal sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
The Russian prime minister arrived in Tajikistan on Monday to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Mishustin met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Dushanbe.
"Our governments are prioritizing expanding trade and economic cooperation. Despite geopolitical challenges and illegal sanctions, our trade turnover increased last year and continues to grow," Mishustin said during the talks with Aref.
The International North–South Transport Corridor is actively developing and will facilitate the formation of new production and logistics chains in Eurasia, Mushustin said.
Russia provided large-scale humanitarian aid to Tehran
after Iran got subjected to armed aggression, the prime minister said.
Mishustin also asked Aref to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin's greetings to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.