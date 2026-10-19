https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-iran-expand-trade-as-north-south-transport-corridor-opens-new-eurasian-routes---pm-mishustin-1124902328.html

Russia, Iran Expand Trade as North-South Transport Corridor Opens New Eurasian Routes - PM Mishustin

Russia, Iran Expand Trade as North-South Transport Corridor Opens New Eurasian Routes - PM Mishustin

Sputnik International

Russia is prioritizing expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran, and trade between the two countries is growing despite geopolitical challenges and illegal sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

2026-10-19T13:33+0000

2026-10-19T13:33+0000

2026-10-19T13:33+0000

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The Russian prime minister arrived in Tajikistan on Monday to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Mishustin met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Dushanbe. The International North–South Transport Corridor is actively developing and will facilitate the formation of new production and logistics chains in Eurasia, Mushustin said. Russia provided large-scale humanitarian aid to Tehran after Iran got subjected to armed aggression, the prime minister said. Mishustin also asked Aref to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin's greetings to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-russia-china-demand-guarantees-against-further-attacks-on-iranian-nuclear-sites-1124707291.html

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mikhail mishustin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, iran, tajikistan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), trade, transport corridor, eurasia