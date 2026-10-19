https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-security-council-chief--russian-foreign-ministry-1124904294.html
Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-19T18:40+0000
2026-10-19T18:40+0000
2026-10-19T18:40+0000
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"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei," the ministry said on Telegram.During the talks, Rezaei welcomed Moscow’s initiatives to expand multilateral cooperation, stressing that closer ties between Russia and Iran would help strengthen regional stability and support economic development. He pointed to joint infrastructure projects, particularly the completion of strategic transport corridors, as a practical way to achieve these goals. Rezaei also emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on sustained cooperation among regional countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-principled-position-on-recent-events-in-country---pezeshkian-1124904054.html
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sergey lavrov, guard mohsen rezaei, iran, russia
sergey lavrov, guard mohsen rezaei, iran, russia
Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei," the ministry said on Telegram.
During the talks, Rezaei welcomed Moscow’s initiatives to expand multilateral cooperation, stressing that closer ties between Russia and Iran would help strengthen regional stability and support economic development.
He pointed to joint infrastructure projects, particularly the completion of strategic transport corridors, as a practical way to achieve these goals.
Rezaei also emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on sustained cooperation among regional countries.