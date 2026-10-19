https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-security-council-chief--russian-foreign-ministry-1124904294.html

Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2026-10-19T18:40+0000

2026-10-19T18:40+0000

2026-10-19T18:40+0000

world

sergey lavrov

guard mohsen rezaei

iran

russia

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/17/1124616849_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_507e8c72bb3b353c444209325c622b73.jpg

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei," the ministry said on Telegram.During the talks, Rezaei welcomed Moscow’s initiatives to expand multilateral cooperation, stressing that closer ties between Russia and Iran would help strengthen regional stability and support economic development. He pointed to joint infrastructure projects, particularly the completion of strategic transport corridors, as a practical way to achieve these goals. Rezaei also emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on sustained cooperation among regional countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-principled-position-on-recent-events-in-country---pezeshkian-1124904054.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, guard mohsen rezaei, iran, russia