International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-security-council-chief--russian-foreign-ministry-1124904294.html
Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-19T18:40+0000
2026-10-19T18:40+0000
world
sergey lavrov
guard mohsen rezaei
iran
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/17/1124616849_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_507e8c72bb3b353c444209325c622b73.jpg
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei," the ministry said on Telegram.During the talks, Rezaei welcomed Moscow’s initiatives to expand multilateral cooperation, stressing that closer ties between Russia and Iran would help strengthen regional stability and support economic development. He pointed to joint infrastructure projects, particularly the completion of strategic transport corridors, as a practical way to achieve these goals. Rezaei also emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on sustained cooperation among regional countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-principled-position-on-recent-events-in-country---pezeshkian-1124904054.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/17/1124616849_0:0:2224:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_978ae3bfeeea309763ad0cd02f2787e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, guard mohsen rezaei, iran, russia
sergey lavrov, guard mohsen rezaei, iran, russia

Lavrov Meets With Iranian Security Council Chief – Russian Foreign Ministry

18:40 GMT 19.10.2026
© Photo : Khamenei.ir / CC BY 4.0Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, 16 March 2020
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, 16 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© Photo : Khamenei.ir / CC BY 4.0
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei," the ministry said on Telegram.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
World
Iran Grateful to Russia for Principled Position on Recent Events in Country - Pezeshkian
18:27 GMT
During the talks, Rezaei welcomed Moscow’s initiatives to expand multilateral cooperation, stressing that closer ties between Russia and Iran would help strengthen regional stability and support economic development.
He pointed to joint infrastructure projects, particularly the completion of strategic transport corridors, as a practical way to achieve these goals.
Rezaei also emphasized that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on sustained cooperation among regional countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала