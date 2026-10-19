https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/north-korea-considering-deploying-tactical-strike-assets-along-entire-border---kims-sister-1124901158.html

North Korea Considering Deploying Tactical Strike Assets Along Entire Border - Kim's Sister

North Korea Considering Deploying Tactical Strike Assets Along Entire Border - Kim's Sister

Sputnik International

The military leadership of North Korea is considering the possibility of deploying tactical strike weapons along the southern border in response to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, said.

2026-10-19T10:27+0000

2026-10-19T10:27+0000

2026-10-19T10:27+0000

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"In connection with the current situation, our military leadership is considering preventive and suppressive measures, including the deployment of tactical strike weapons along the entire southern border line, just in case, and the resumption of radio broadcasting using a loudspeaker against the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kim Yo Jong said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The situation on the southern border of North Korea remains very unstable due to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong said.From August 1 to October 17, the military of South Korea conducted 2,870 warning radio broadcasts over loudspeakers and 201 times opened warning fire in the border area, Kim Yo Jong said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/north-korea-tests-two-types-of-submarine-launched-strategic-cruise-missiles-1124882470.html

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