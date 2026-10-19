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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/north-korea-considering-deploying-tactical-strike-assets-along-entire-border---kims-sister-1124901158.html
North Korea Considering Deploying Tactical Strike Assets Along Entire Border - Kim's Sister
North Korea Considering Deploying Tactical Strike Assets Along Entire Border - Kim's Sister
Sputnik International
The military leadership of North Korea is considering the possibility of deploying tactical strike weapons along the southern border in response to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, said.
2026-10-19T10:27+0000
2026-10-19T10:27+0000
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"In connection with the current situation, our military leadership is considering preventive and suppressive measures, including the deployment of tactical strike weapons along the entire southern border line, just in case, and the resumption of radio broadcasting using a loudspeaker against the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kim Yo Jong said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The situation on the southern border of North Korea remains very unstable due to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong said.From August 1 to October 17, the military of South Korea conducted 2,870 warning radio broadcasts over loudspeakers and 201 times opened warning fire in the border area, Kim Yo Jong said.
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North Korea Considering Deploying Tactical Strike Assets Along Entire Border - Kim's Sister

10:27 GMT 19.10.2026
© Photo : KCNAA military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military leadership of North Korea is considering the possibility of deploying tactical strike weapons along the southern border in response to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a department director at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, said.
"In connection with the current situation, our military leadership is considering preventive and suppressive measures, including the deployment of tactical strike weapons along the entire southern border line, just in case, and the resumption of radio broadcasting using a loudspeaker against the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kim Yo Jong said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The situation on the southern border of North Korea remains very unstable due to the actions of the South Korean military, Kim Yo Jong said.
"Now the situation in the area of the southern border is very unstable. Due to the reckless hysteria of the South Korea military gangsters, a dangerous situation is being created in the area of the southern border," Kim Yo Jong said.
From August 1 to October 17, the military of South Korea conducted 2,870 warning radio broadcasts over loudspeakers and 201 times opened warning fire in the border area, Kim Yo Jong said.
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