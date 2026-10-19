https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/rubio-declines-to-comment-on-ukraines-desire-to-use-starshield-for-strikes-on-russia-1124902790.html

Rubio Declines to Comment on Ukraine's Desire to Use Starshield for Strikes on Russia

Rubio Declines to Comment on Ukraine's Desire to Use Starshield for Strikes on Russia

Sputnik International

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday declined to comment on Kiev's desire to use the Starshield system to carry out strikes on Russian territory.

2026-10-19T13:39+0000

2026-10-19T13:39+0000

2026-10-19T13:39+0000

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Earlier in October, Rubio said Ukraine had requested access to the Starshield communications system to carry out strikes deep inside Russia, but it did not currently have such access. Rubio pointed out that the Starshield system is controlled by the Pentagon and that Kiev continues to discuss the matter with the department. SpaceX founder Elon Musk previously said that Starshield systems – a military-oriented communication platform modeled after Starlink – were owned and controlled by the US government. He added that any restrictions regarding speed or modes of use are determined exclusively by the US military leadership and, ultimately, by the US president. Earlier in October, media reported that Washington could leave Kiev without US intelligence data and access to Starlink.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/starshield-restriction-order-comes-from-white-house-as-ukraine-panics--reports-1124887668.html

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