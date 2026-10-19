https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-pounds-military-sites-and-data-processing-center-in-kiev---mod-1124899975.html

Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD

Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit the Datagroup data processing center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-10-19T07:04+0000

2026-10-19T07:04+0000

2026-10-19T07:04+0000

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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and attack drones against military industry enterprises, facilities storing cruise missiles and drones, and a data processing center in Kiev and the Kiev region. Russian troops have also hit a locomotive depot in Kiev storing FP‑5 Flamingo missiles and components for FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as have struck the Khimvolokno enterprise in Kiev, which produces components for the warheads of long- and medium-range UAVs, the ministry said. "In the city of Kiev, the following were damaged ... the Fire Point logistics hub, which is responsible for the production and storage of components for long‑range aircraft‑type attack UAVs, as well as engines for ground‑based FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read. Additionally, Russian troops have struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual‑use cargo near Odessa, as well as have hit the Planeta Plastik enterprise, which produced polymer materials for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-continues-striking-logistics-used-by-ukrainian-army-1124889654.html

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kiev, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike