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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-pounds-military-sites-and-data-processing-center-in-kiev---mod-1124899975.html
Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD
Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit the Datagroup data processing center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-19T07:04+0000
2026-10-19T07:04+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and attack drones against military industry enterprises, facilities storing cruise missiles and drones, and a data processing center in Kiev and the Kiev region. Russian troops have also hit a locomotive depot in Kiev storing FP‑5 Flamingo missiles and components for FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as have struck the Khimvolokno enterprise in Kiev, which produces components for the warheads of long- and medium-range UAVs, the ministry said. "In the city of Kiev, the following were damaged ... the Fire Point logistics hub, which is responsible for the production and storage of components for long‑range aircraft‑type attack UAVs, as well as engines for ground‑based FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read. Additionally, Russian troops have struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual‑use cargo near Odessa, as well as have hit the Planeta Plastik enterprise, which produced polymer materials for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
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Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD

07:04 GMT 19.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have hit the Datagroup data processing center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and attack drones against military industry enterprises, facilities storing cruise missiles and drones, and a data processing center in Kiev and the Kiev region.
"The data processing center (the Datagroup data center) was hit in the city of Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have also hit a locomotive depot in Kiev storing FP‑5 Flamingo missiles and components for FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as have struck the Khimvolokno enterprise in Kiev, which produces components for the warheads of long- and medium-range UAVs, the ministry said.
"In the city of Kiev, the following were damaged ... the Fire Point logistics hub, which is responsible for the production and storage of components for long‑range aircraft‑type attack UAVs, as well as engines for ground‑based FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.
Additionally, Russian troops have struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual‑use cargo near Odessa, as well as have hit the Planeta Plastik enterprise, which produced polymer materials for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Striking Logistics Used by Ukrainian Forces
16 October, 14:52 GMT
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