https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-pounds-military-sites-and-data-processing-center-in-kiev---mod-1124899975.html
Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD
Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit the Datagroup data processing center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-19T07:04+0000
2026-10-19T07:04+0000
2026-10-19T07:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kiev
russia
odessa
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and attack drones against military industry enterprises, facilities storing cruise missiles and drones, and a data processing center in Kiev and the Kiev region. Russian troops have also hit a locomotive depot in Kiev storing FP‑5 Flamingo missiles and components for FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as have struck the Khimvolokno enterprise in Kiev, which produces components for the warheads of long- and medium-range UAVs, the ministry said. "In the city of Kiev, the following were damaged ... the Fire Point logistics hub, which is responsible for the production and storage of components for long‑range aircraft‑type attack UAVs, as well as engines for ground‑based FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read. Additionally, Russian troops have struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual‑use cargo near Odessa, as well as have hit the Planeta Plastik enterprise, which produced polymer materials for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-continues-striking-logistics-used-by-ukrainian-army-1124889654.html
kiev
russia
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_219:0:1659:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_07cf1f403b0f6634c3e20a62a5a1a149.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kiev, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
kiev, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russia Pounds Military Sites and Data Processing Center in Kiev - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have hit the Datagroup data processing center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and attack drones against military industry enterprises, facilities storing cruise missiles and drones, and a data processing center in Kiev and the Kiev region.
"The data processing center (the Datagroup data center) was hit in the city of Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have also hit a locomotive depot in Kiev storing FP‑5 Flamingo missiles and components for FP‑9 ballistic missiles, as well as have struck the Khimvolokno enterprise in Kiev, which produces components for the warheads of long- and medium-range UAVs, the ministry said.
"In the city of Kiev, the following were damaged ... the Fire Point logistics hub, which is responsible for the production and storage of components for long‑range aircraft‑type attack UAVs, as well as engines for ground‑based FP‑5 Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.
Additionally, Russian troops have struck
a cargo ship carrying military and dual‑use cargo near Odessa, as well as have hit the Planeta Plastik enterprise, which produced polymer materials for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.