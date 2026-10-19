https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html
Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert
Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert
Sputnik International
The destruction of Datagroup’s data center in Kiev represents a serious blow to intelligence operations supporting the Ukrainian forces, military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
2026-10-19T13:19+0000
2026-10-19T13:19+0000
2026-10-19T13:19+0000
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"This data center was involved in coordinating with NATO, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ handlers," Gagin says. " Its primary function was to process intelligence provided by NATO countries, including data gathered by their reconnaissance drones operating continuously near Russia’s borders."How did it work?The Russian strike on Datagroup’s data center could seriously disrupt Ukrainian military targeting capabilities, the pundit says.Earlier on October 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Datagroup’s data center in Kiev. The Ukrainian operator later confirmed that its equipment and infrastructure had been knocked out, leaving the facility unable to resume operations.A Fire Point logistics hub was also hit in the Ukrainian capital.The site was used to manufacture and store components for attack drones, as well as engines for FP-5 Flamingo missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russian-forces-hit-data-centers-used-by-ukraines-military--mod-1124863474.html
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Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert
The destruction of Datagroup’s data center in Kiev represents a serious blow to intelligence operations supporting the Ukrainian forces, military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.
"This data center was involved in coordinating with NATO, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ handlers," Gagin says. " Its primary function was to process intelligence provided by NATO countries, including data gathered by their reconnaissance drones operating continuously near Russia’s borders."
NATO spy planes routinely patrol near Crimea and Novorossiysk, feeding intelligence to Ukrainian forces for strikes across Crimea, Sevastopol, Novorossiysk, and Russia’s Black Sea coast – often against civilian targets
They also gather intelligence over the Baltic, which Ukrainian forces then use to strike Russian targets deep behind the lines, near the front, and along the border
The Datagroup data center was involved in processing and storing this intelligence, as well as running the AI systems used to analyze it
The Russian strike on Datagroup’s data center could seriously disrupt Ukrainian military targeting capabilities, the pundit says.
Earlier on October 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Datagroup’s data center in Kiev. The Ukrainian operator later confirmed that its equipment and infrastructure had been knocked out, leaving the facility unable to resume operations.
A Fire Point logistics hub was also hit in the Ukrainian capital.
"These are critical facilities that pose a serious threat to Russia, and taking any one of them out disrupts the entire [Fire Point] system," Gagin stresses.
The site was used to manufacture and store components for attack drones, as well as engines for FP-5 Flamingo missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.