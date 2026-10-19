https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html

Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert

Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert

Sputnik International

The destruction of Datagroup’s data center in Kiev represents a serious blow to intelligence operations supporting the Ukrainian forces, military expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.

2026-10-19T13:19+0000

2026-10-19T13:19+0000

2026-10-19T13:19+0000

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"This data center was involved in coordinating with NATO, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ handlers," Gagin says. " Its primary function was to process intelligence provided by NATO countries, including data gathered by their reconnaissance drones operating continuously near Russia’s borders."How did it work?The Russian strike on Datagroup’s data center could seriously disrupt Ukrainian military targeting capabilities, the pundit says.Earlier on October 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a strike on Datagroup’s data center in Kiev. The Ukrainian operator later confirmed that its equipment and infrastructure had been knocked out, leaving the facility unable to resume operations.A Fire Point logistics hub was also hit in the Ukrainian capital.The site was used to manufacture and store components for attack drones, as well as engines for FP-5 Flamingo missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russian-forces-hit-data-centers-used-by-ukraines-military--mod-1124863474.html

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