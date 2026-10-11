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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD
Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the statement read. In addition, Russian troops struck the TeNet data center in Odessa, used by the Ukrainian military for processing, transmitting and storing information, the ministry said. In the port of Chernomorsk, a sea dry cargo vessel that had delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian military was hit, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD

07:21 GMT 11.10.2026
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army struck data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the statement read.
In addition, Russian troops struck the TeNet data center in Odessa, used by the Ukrainian military for processing, transmitting and storing information, the ministry said.
In the port of Chernomorsk, a sea dry cargo vessel that had delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian military was hit, the ministry added.
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Continue Strikes on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
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