https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/russian-forces-hit-data-centers-used-by-ukraines-military--mod-1124863474.html
Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD
Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-11T07:21+0000
2026-10-11T07:21+0000
2026-10-11T07:21+0000
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"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the statement read. In addition, Russian troops struck the TeNet data center in Odessa, used by the Ukrainian military for processing, transmitting and storing information, the ministry said. In the port of Chernomorsk, a sea dry cargo vessel that had delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian military was hit, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Hit Data Centers Used by Ukraine's Military – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army struck data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on data centers, Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities, as well as sea vessels involved in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the statement read.
In addition, Russian troops struck the TeNet data center in Odessa, used by the Ukrainian military
for processing, transmitting and storing information, the ministry said.
In the port of Chernomorsk, a sea dry cargo vessel that had delivered military cargo for the Ukrainian military was hit, the ministry added.