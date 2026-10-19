https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/south-korea-us-launch-large-scale-joint-military-exercise---reports-1124900377.html

South Korea, US Launch Large-Scale Joint Military Exercise - Reports

South Korea, US Launch Large-Scale Joint Military Exercise - Reports

Sputnik International

South Korea launched a large-scale annual military exercise, Honguk, on Monday that will include joint drills with US forces deployed in the Asian country, South Korean television reported.

2026-10-19T07:24+0000

2026-10-19T07:24+0000

2026-10-19T07:24+0000

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The exercise is taking place on October 19-30. The number of troops involved in the drills will be similar to the ones in previous years, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. It will include joint operations of ground, naval and air forces, as well as the operation of opposing forces and simulated combat training. On October 8, JCS Director of Strategic Planning Kang Dong-gu said that troops will hone action plans for wartime and peacetime. The training will be aimed at bolstering interoperability. The South Korean and the US troops reportedly planned to conduct two-stage drills over 11 days in August. However, the number of days was reduced to five, with only the first stage of the exercise being held. The military warned the South Korean citizens about possible traffic congestion and higher level of noise in several districts of the country due to the movement of a large number of troops and military equipment on major highways.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/south-korea-us-drills-show-clear-hostility-toward-north-korea---kim-jong-uns-sister-1124604699.html

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