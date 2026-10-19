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South Korea, US Launch Large-Scale Joint Military Exercise - Reports
South Korea, US Launch Large-Scale Joint Military Exercise - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea launched a large-scale annual military exercise, Honguk, on Monday that will include joint drills with US forces deployed in the Asian country, South Korean television reported.
2026-10-19T07:24+0000
2026-10-19T07:24+0000
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The exercise is taking place on October 19-30. The number of troops involved in the drills will be similar to the ones in previous years, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. It will include joint operations of ground, naval and air forces, as well as the operation of opposing forces and simulated combat training. On October 8, JCS Director of Strategic Planning Kang Dong-gu said that troops will hone action plans for wartime and peacetime. The training will be aimed at bolstering interoperability. The South Korean and the US troops reportedly planned to conduct two-stage drills over 11 days in August. However, the number of days was reduced to five, with only the first stage of the exercise being held. The military warned the South Korean citizens about possible traffic congestion and higher level of noise in several districts of the country due to the movement of a large number of troops and military equipment on major highways.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/south-korea-us-drills-show-clear-hostility-toward-north-korea---kim-jong-uns-sister-1124604699.html
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South Korea, US Launch Large-Scale Joint Military Exercise - Reports

07:24 GMT 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungUS Marines aim on target during the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises called Ssangyong 2013 as part of their two-month-long Foal Eagle military exercises in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 26, 2013.
US Marines aim on target during the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises called Ssangyong 2013 as part of their two-month-long Foal Eagle military exercises in Pohang, south of Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 26, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea launched a large-scale annual military exercise, Honguk, on Monday that will include joint drills with US forces deployed in the Asian country, South Korean television reported.
The exercise is taking place on October 19-30. The number of troops involved in the drills will be similar to the ones in previous years, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. It will include joint operations of ground, naval and air forces, as well as the operation of opposing forces and simulated combat training.
On October 8, JCS Director of Strategic Planning Kang Dong-gu said that troops will hone action plans for wartime and peacetime. The training will be aimed at bolstering interoperability.
The South Korean and the US troops reportedly planned to conduct two-stage drills over 11 days in August. However, the number of days was reduced to five, with only the first stage of the exercise being held.
The military warned the South Korean citizens about possible traffic congestion and higher level of noise in several districts of the country due to the movement of a large number of troops and military equipment on major highways.
US Army soldiers take part in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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