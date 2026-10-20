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Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports
Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports
Sputnik International
Dutch state energy company Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) estimates natural gas storage facilities to be 64% full, which is the lowest level required ahead of the heating season, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T14:20+0000
2026-10-20T14:20+0000
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The Netherlands has reached the minimum target levels necessary to get it through the winter under EU requirements. The Netherlands planned to fill its gas reserves to 80% ahead of this winter, but looked set to miss that target by a wide margin after filling them up to only 45% in August. The target capacity was reduced to 64%, the minimum level set by the EU for member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/european-gas-storage-facilities-remain-at-historic-low-in-september---gie-1124817746.html
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Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports

14:20 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- Gas extraction in Amsweer, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
FILE- Gas extraction in Amsweer, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch state energy company Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) estimates natural gas storage facilities to be 64% full, which is the lowest level required ahead of the heating season, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The Netherlands has reached the minimum target levels necessary to get it through the winter under EU requirements.
The Netherlands planned to fill its gas reserves to 80% ahead of this winter, but looked set to miss that target by a wide margin after filling them up to only 45% in August. The target capacity was reduced to 64%, the minimum level set by the EU for member states.
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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