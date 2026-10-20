https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/dutch-gas-reserves-at-minimal-level-ahead-of-winter---reports-1124910170.html

Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports

Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports

Sputnik International

Dutch state energy company Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) estimates natural gas storage facilities to be 64% full, which is the lowest level required ahead of the heating season, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T14:20+0000

2026-10-20T14:20+0000

2026-10-20T14:20+0000

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netherlands

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The Netherlands has reached the minimum target levels necessary to get it through the winter under EU requirements. The Netherlands planned to fill its gas reserves to 80% ahead of this winter, but looked set to miss that target by a wide margin after filling them up to only 45% in August. The target capacity was reduced to 64%, the minimum level set by the EU for member states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/european-gas-storage-facilities-remain-at-historic-low-in-september---gie-1124817746.html

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