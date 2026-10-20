https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/dutch-gas-reserves-at-minimal-level-ahead-of-winter---reports-1124910170.html
Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports
Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports
Sputnik International
Dutch state energy company Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) estimates natural gas storage facilities to be 64% full, which is the lowest level required ahead of the heating season, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T14:20+0000
2026-10-20T14:20+0000
2026-10-20T14:20+0000
world
netherlands
european union (eu)
europe
gas
natural gas
russian gas
natural gas supplies
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111423686_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4294bfbc0cc610d9ba25ace496ee2d4.jpg
The Netherlands has reached the minimum target levels necessary to get it through the winter under EU requirements. The Netherlands planned to fill its gas reserves to 80% ahead of this winter, but looked set to miss that target by a wide margin after filling them up to only 45% in August. The target capacity was reduced to 64%, the minimum level set by the EU for member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/european-gas-storage-facilities-remain-at-historic-low-in-september---gie-1124817746.html
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111423686_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c23561a6756fb72fe432859e988b7dad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
netherlands, european union (eu), europe, gas, natural gas, russian gas, natural gas supplies
netherlands, european union (eu), europe, gas, natural gas, russian gas, natural gas supplies
Dutch Gas Reserves at Minimal Level Ahead of Winter - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch state energy company Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) estimates natural gas storage facilities to be 64% full, which is the lowest level required ahead of the heating season, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The Netherlands has reached the minimum target levels necessary to get it through the winter under EU requirements
.
The Netherlands planned to fill its gas reserves to 80% ahead of this winter, but looked set to miss that target by a wide margin after filling them up to only 45% in August. The target capacity was reduced to 64%, the minimum level set by the EU for member states.