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First Sentences Handed Down Following Unrest in Paris on October 17 - Reports
First Sentences Handed Down Following Unrest in Paris on October 17 - Reports
Sputnik International
The first sentences have been handed down following a major demonstration in Paris on October 17 that escalated into unrest, BFMTV reported on Monday.
2026-10-20T09:47+0000
2026-10-20T09:47+0000
2026-10-20T10:46+0000
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Several individuals detained for acts of violence during last Saturday’s action have appeared in court under an expedited judicial procedure, the channel said. One of those convicted is a 21-year-old chef and former firefighter. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, with two months to be served in actual custody, the media specified. He had been detained before the demonstration began, carrying eight bottles of alcohol in his bag, investigators also found videos on his phone showing him throwing Molotov cocktails the previous day. Another man, a 23-year-old security guard, received a one-year suspended sentence and was also prohibited from possessing weapons or participating in demonstrations for one year, the channel reported. He was arrested for using pyrotechnics against a police officer on the Champs-Elysees. According to the broadcaster, neither man had a prior criminal record. The current protests raging throughout France erupted in mid-September, when high school students from the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools. They were subsequently joined by people fed up with the soaring cost of living, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.The largest outpouring was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which descended into chaos and vandalism. By the French Interior Ministry's count, around 550,000 demonstrators took part. As the day's protests wore on, looters raided shops, smashed storefronts, and stole merchandise—including items from luxury-brand boutiques, notably in Paris and Marseille.
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First Sentences Handed Down Following Unrest in Paris on October 17 - Reports
09:47 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 20.10.2026)
PARIS (Sputnik) - The first sentences have been handed down following a major demonstration in Paris on October 17 that escalated into unrest, media reported on Monday.
Several individuals detained for acts of violence during last Saturday’s action have appeared in court under an expedited judicial procedure, the channel said.
One of those convicted is a 21-year-old chef and former firefighter. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, with two months to be served in actual custody, the media specified. He had been detained before the demonstration began, carrying eight bottles of alcohol in his bag, investigators also found videos on his phone showing him throwing Molotov cocktails the previous day.
Another man, a 23-year-old security guard, received a one-year suspended sentence and was also prohibited from possessing weapons or participating in demonstrations for one year, the channel reported. He was arrested for using pyrotechnics against a police officer on the Champs-Elysees.
According to the broadcaster, neither man had a prior criminal record.
The current protests raging throughout France erupted
in mid-September, when high school students from the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools. They were subsequently joined by people fed up with the soaring cost of living, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.
The largest outpouring was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which descended into chaos and vandalism. By the French Interior Ministry's count, around 550,000 demonstrators took part. As the day's protests wore on, looters raided shops, smashed storefronts, and stole merchandise—including items from luxury-brand boutiques, notably in Paris and Marseille.