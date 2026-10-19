https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/trump-claims-france-fell-to-migrants-urges-it-to-close-borders-to-immigration-1124902644.html
Trump Claims France Fell to Migrants, Urges It to Close Borders to Immigration
Trump Claims France Fell to Migrants, Urges It to Close Borders to Immigration
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that France has fallen to migrants and further urged the European country to close its borders to immigration.
2026-10-19T13:37+0000
2026-10-19T13:37+0000
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In early October, the US president attributed the protests in France to an out-of-control mass migration, arguing that problems in the education system have nothing to do with the situation. Mass demonstrations over the rising costs of living and falling education standards escalated into clashes with law enforcement in France on Saturday. The protests were accompanied by riots, looting and vandalism. In the city of Limoges, rioters set fire to the historic city hall building. Administrative buildings in Marseille and other cities were also attacked. According to the French Ministry of Interior, it is assessed that 550,000 people took part in the protests, including 110,000 in Paris. More than 2,000 people were detained on Sunday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/spanish-police-use-force-against-migrants-trying-to-reach-reception-center-in-ceuta-1124758227.html
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Trump Claims France Fell to Migrants, Urges It to Close Borders to Immigration
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that France has fallen to migrants and further urged the European country to close its borders to immigration.
In early October, the US president attributed the protests in France
to an out-of-control mass migration, arguing that problems in the education system have nothing to do with the situation.
"The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!," Trump said via Truth Social.
Mass demonstrations over the rising costs of living and falling education standards escalated into clashes with law enforcement in France on Saturday. The protests were accompanied by riots, looting and vandalism. In the city of Limoges, rioters set fire to the historic city hall building. Administrative buildings in Marseille and other cities were also attacked.
According to the French Ministry of Interior, it is assessed that 550,000 people took part in the protests, including 110,000 in Paris. More than 2,000 people were detained on Sunday.