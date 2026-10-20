https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/netanyahu-says-he-discussed-change-of-power-in-iran-with-trump-on-october-18-1124912613.html

Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18

Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump on Sunday the change of leadership in Iran.

2026-10-20T16:54+0000

2026-10-20T16:54+0000

2026-10-20T16:54+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

donald trump

iran

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123791554_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_0f241cbaf868b91b1ea71c26ab7a742f.jpg

"However, we must complete the elimination of the Iranian regime – that is the main thing. I have discussed this with President Trump more than once, including the day before yesterday," the prime minister said at the opening of the academic year at the new Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University. He claimed that after the change in Iranian government, the Hezbollah movement could also be eliminated. Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday. A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country’s south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/irans-supreme-leader-urges-islamic-countries-to-stand-up-to-us-israel-1124647423.html

iran

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

benjamin netanyahu, middle east, donald trump, iran, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, us