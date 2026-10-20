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Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18
Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump on Sunday the change of leadership in Iran.
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"However, we must complete the elimination of the Iranian regime – that is the main thing. I have discussed this with President Trump more than once, including the day before yesterday," the prime minister said at the opening of the academic year at the new Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University. He claimed that after the change in Iranian government, the Hezbollah movement could also be eliminated. Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday. A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country’s south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, donald trump, iran, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, us
Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump on Sunday the change of leadership in Iran.
"However, we must complete the elimination of the Iranian regime – that is the main thing. I have discussed this with President Trump more than once, including the day before yesterday," the prime minister said at the opening of the academic year at the new Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University.
He claimed that after the change in Iranian government, the Hezbollah movement could also be eliminated.
Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday. A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country’s south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran
, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.