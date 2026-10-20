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Russia, North Korea Seeking to Deepen Cooperation in Education - Ministry
Russia, North Korea Seeking to Deepen Cooperation in Education - Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia and North Korea remain committed to deepening cooperation in education, the Russian Education Ministry said.
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Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov visited North Korea as part of the efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in education. Cooperation in education between Russia and North Korea is actively developing, Kravtsov said. Kravtsov visited the Pyongyang University of Education No. 2, where he inaugurated a Center for Open Education in Russian and Teaching the Russian Language, the ministry said.
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Russia, North Korea Seeking to Deepen Cooperation in Education - Ministry
07:05 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 20.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and North Korea remain committed to deepening cooperation in education, the Russian Education Ministry said.
Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov visited North Korea as part of the efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in education.
"A bilateral meeting with North Korean Education Minister Li Yong Chol was held at the Pyongyang Palace of Congresses, during which a number of key education-related issues were discussed: the study of the Russian language in North Korea, the exchange of experience in upbringing and artificial intelligence. The parties confirmed their intention to continue developing cooperation in education," the statement read.
Cooperation in education between Russia and North Korea
is actively developing, Kravtsov said.
Kravtsov visited the Pyongyang University of Education No. 2, where he inaugurated a Center for Open Education in Russian and Teaching the Russian Language, the ministry said.