https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russia-north-korea-seeking-to-deepen-cooperation-in-education---ministry-1124905020.html

Russia, North Korea Seeking to Deepen Cooperation in Education - Ministry

Russia, North Korea Seeking to Deepen Cooperation in Education - Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia and North Korea remain committed to deepening cooperation in education, the Russian Education Ministry said.

2026-10-20T07:05+0000

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Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov visited North Korea as part of the efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in education. Cooperation in education between Russia and North Korea is actively developing, Kravtsov said. Kravtsov visited the Pyongyang University of Education No. 2, where he inaugurated a Center for Open Education in Russian and Teaching the Russian Language, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-north-korea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---russian-prime-minister-1124689164.html

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