https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-forces-liberate-timoshevka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124905675.html

Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T09:25+0000

2026-10-20T09:25+0000

2026-10-20T09:25+0000

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The liberation of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to strengthen their tactical position in the Orekhov direction, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and establish favorable conditions for further advances toward key defensive positions.This is in addition to:"A total of 383 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-forces-liberate-palamarevka-kovalevka-in-kharkov-region-malokaterinovka-in-zaporozhye-1124892524.html

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