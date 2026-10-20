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Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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The liberation of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to strengthen their tactical position in the Orekhov direction, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and establish favorable conditions for further advances toward key defensive positions.This is in addition to:"A total of 383 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:25 GMT 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The liberation of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to strengthen their tactical position in the Orekhov direction, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and establish favorable conditions for further advances toward key defensive positions.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 340 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 383 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
World
Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye
17 October, 10:01 GMT
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