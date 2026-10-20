https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-forces-liberate-timoshevka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124905675.html
Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T09:25+0000
2026-10-20T09:25+0000
2026-10-20T09:25+0000
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The liberation of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to strengthen their tactical position in the Orekhov direction, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and establish favorable conditions for further advances toward key defensive positions.This is in addition to:"A total of 383 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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russia, zaporozhye, ukraine, russian defense ministry, liberation
Russian Forces Liberate Timoshevka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The liberation of Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to strengthen their tactical position in the Orekhov direction, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and establish favorable conditions for further advances toward key defensive positions.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 340 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 215 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 383 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.