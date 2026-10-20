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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-team-unlocks-human-dna-repair-code-in-groundbreaking-research-1124907737.html
Russian Team Unlocks Human DNA Repair Code in Groundbreaking Research 
Russian Team Unlocks Human DNA Repair Code in Groundbreaking Research 
Sputnik International
For the first time anywhere in the world, Russian researchers have mapped the structure of the protein complex that repairs damaged DNA—a breakthrough that could help explain how mutations build up, including those that make cells cancerous.
2026-10-20T09:58+0000
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The discovery will boost research into genetic mutations, cancer, and DNA repair mechanisms, though practical medical applications remain a longer-term prospect.
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Russian Team Unlocks Human DNA Repair Code in Groundbreaking Research 

09:58 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 20.10.2026)
CC BY 2.0 / Mehmet Pinarci / DNA strandDNA strand
DNA strand - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Mehmet Pinarci / DNA strand
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For the first time anywhere in the world, Russian researchers have mapped the structure of the protein complex that repairs damaged DNA—a breakthrough that could help explain how mutations build up, including those that make cells cancerous.
The team studied two enzymes involved in the early stages of DNA repair, crystallizing a complex containing both enzymes and DNA
Using Brazil's Sirius synchrotron facility, they established how the enzymes interact with each other and with DNA
In a first, scientists obtained an experimentally confirmed structural model of this complex, providing direct evidence where previously only computational predictions were available
The discovery will boost research into genetic mutations, cancer, and DNA repair mechanisms, though practical medical applications remain a longer-term prospect.
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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