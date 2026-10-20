https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-team-unlocks-human-dna-repair-code-in-groundbreaking-research-1124907737.html

Russian Team Unlocks Human DNA Repair Code in Groundbreaking Research

Russian Team Unlocks Human DNA Repair Code in Groundbreaking Research

Sputnik International

For the first time anywhere in the world, Russian researchers have mapped the structure of the protein complex that repairs damaged DNA—a breakthrough that could help explain how mutations build up, including those that make cells cancerous.

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The discovery will boost research into genetic mutations, cancer, and DNA repair mechanisms, though practical medical applications remain a longer-term prospect.

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