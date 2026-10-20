https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/sco-nations-need-to-prevent-erection-of-trade-barriers---chinese-premier-1124910970.html

SCO Nations Need to Prevent Erection of Trade Barriers - Chinese Premier

SCO Nations Need to Prevent Erection of Trade Barriers - Chinese Premier

Sputnik International

Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) need to simplify trade and investment procedures and prevent the erection of trade barriers in order to ensure stable and uninterrupted supply chains, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T14:38+0000

2026-10-20T14:38+0000

2026-10-20T14:38+0000

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"It is important to step up efforts on the interconnection of markets and industry-specific cohesion. In this regard, it is necessary to simplify procedures for trade and investment and prevent the erection of trade barriers in order to ensure stable and uninterrupted global supply and production chains," the Chinese premier said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe. He also called for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the SCO member countries irrespective of differences in resource potential. The SCO is an international organization established in 2001. Its full members are China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. SCO partner countries include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/sco-aims-to-raise-efficiency-of-economic-interaction--secretary-general-1124750006.html

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china, tajikistan, shanghai, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), trade