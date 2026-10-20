https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/sheinbaum-calls-florida-arrest-warrant-for-raul-castro-politically-motivated-1124911859.html

Sheinbaum Calls Florida Arrest Warrant for Raul Castro Politically Motivated

Sheinbaum Calls Florida Arrest Warrant for Raul Castro Politically Motivated

Sputnik International

The arrest warrant issued on Monday for former Cuban President Raul Castro is politically motivated, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T16:20+0000

2026-10-20T16:20+0000

2026-10-20T16:20+0000

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"Well, I think it's political," Sheinbaum told reporters during a press conference when questioned on the decision. The president further voiced her belief that the move was also influenced by the upcoming November 3 midterm election in the United States, and a wish to influence the vote of certain groups. On Monday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an arrest warrant for Castro on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder over the 1996 downing of two aircraft linked to the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue. At the time of the incident, the former leader was Cuba's Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces. In May, the US Department of Justice first indicted Castro over the same incident. Havana has called the accusations a political provocation and stressed it acted in self-defense after repeated violations of its airspace by aircraft belonging to the group.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/florida-attorney-general-issues-arrest-warrant-for-raul-castro-over-1996-aircraft-incident-1124903307.html

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