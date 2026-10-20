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US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio
US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States and India are expected to conclude a trade deal in several weeks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T16:23+0000
2026-10-20T16:23+0000
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"We are weeks, not months away from, I think, finalizing it. I think 99 percent of the work is done," Rubio told The Indian Express. Separately, the secretary said in an interview with News18 that some technical details remain to be agreed upon. India is one of a few large economies that has a multi-billion surplus in trade with the US but no trade deal. In 2025, US-Indian trade in goods and services totaled $239.6 billion.Rubio is currently on an official visit to India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/indian-foreign-minister-discusses-bilateral-ties-global-issues-with-us-secretary-rubio-1123020412.html
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US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio

16:23 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / GURINDER OSANIndian workers carry the U.S. flag, left, and the Indian flag at Hyderabad House, the venue of the talks between U.S. President George W. Bush and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2006
Indian workers carry the U.S. flag, left, and the Indian flag at Hyderabad House, the venue of the talks between U.S. President George W. Bush and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2006 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / GURINDER OSAN
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and India are expected to conclude a trade deal in several weeks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"We are weeks, not months away from, I think, finalizing it. I think 99 percent of the work is done," Rubio told The Indian Express.
Separately, the secretary said in an interview with News18 that some technical details remain to be agreed upon.
India is one of a few large economies that has a multi-billion surplus in trade with the US but no trade deal. In 2025, US-Indian trade in goods and services totaled $239.6 billion.
Rubio is currently on an official visit to India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.
U.S. and Indian flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2025
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Indian Top Diplomat Talks Bilateral Ties, Global Issues With US Secretary Rubio
27 October 2025, 08:42 GMT
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