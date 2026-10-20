https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-india-weeks-away-from-finalizing-trade-deal---rubio-1124911983.html
US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio
US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States and India are expected to conclude a trade deal in several weeks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T16:23+0000
2026-10-20T16:23+0000
2026-10-20T16:23+0000
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"We are weeks, not months away from, I think, finalizing it. I think 99 percent of the work is done," Rubio told The Indian Express. Separately, the secretary said in an interview with News18 that some technical details remain to be agreed upon. India is one of a few large economies that has a multi-billion surplus in trade with the US but no trade deal. In 2025, US-Indian trade in goods and services totaled $239.6 billion.Rubio is currently on an official visit to India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/indian-foreign-minister-discusses-bilateral-ties-global-issues-with-us-secretary-rubio-1123020412.html
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US, India Weeks Away From Finalizing Trade Deal - Rubio
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and India are expected to conclude a trade deal in several weeks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"We are weeks, not months away from, I think, finalizing it. I think 99 percent of the work is done," Rubio told The Indian Express.
Separately, the secretary said in an interview with News18 that some technical details remain to be agreed upon.
India is one of a few large economies that has a multi-billion surplus in trade with the US but no trade deal. In 2025, US-Indian trade
in goods and services totaled $239.6 billion.
Rubio is currently on an official visit to India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.
27 October 2025, 08:42 GMT