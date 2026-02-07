https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/us-india-announce-interim-trade-framework--white-house-1123601258.html
US-India Announce Interim Trade Framework — White House
The White House said the US and India agreed on a framework for an interim trade arrangement, with further talks planned toward a broader bilateral trade deal.
world
india
white house
trade deal
donald trump
trump tariffs
tariff war
trade war
us
tariffs
Under the framework, India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on a range of US industrial and agricultural products. The US would apply an 18% “reciprocal tariff” on certain Indian-origin goods, and — if the interim agreement is successfully concluded — lift the reciprocal tariff on a wider set of items listed in an annex. The statement also said India intends to purchase $500 billion in US energy, aircraft-related items, technology products and other goods over the next five years.
