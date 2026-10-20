https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-probing-ukraines-narco-links-to-mexican-drug-cartels---russian-foreign-intel-1124905499.html

US Probing Ukraine's Narco Links to Mexican Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel

US Probing Ukraine's Narco Links to Mexican Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky's office has learned that US law enforcement agencies have obtained information about cooperation between the Ukrainian government and Mexican drug cartels, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

2026-10-20T08:19+0000

2026-10-20T08:19+0000

2026-10-20T09:28+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

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mexico

russian foreign intelligence service

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“According to information received by the SVR, a new wave of panic has erupted in Kiev. The Ukrainian president’s office has learned that US law enforcement agencies, while investigating the illegal activities of Mexican drug cartels, obtained information about their cooperation with representatives of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government,” the statement said.Key points:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/corruption-in-ukraine-hinders-peaceful-settlement---russian-foreign-intel-1124816678.html

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volodymyr zelensky, us, ukraine, mexico, russian foreign intelligence service, drug cartels, drug cartel, svr