https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-probing-ukraines-narco-links-to-mexican-drug-cartels---russian-foreign-intel-1124905499.html
US Probing Ukraine's Narco Links to Mexican Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel
US Probing Ukraine's Narco Links to Mexican Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky's office has learned that US law enforcement agencies have obtained information about cooperation between the Ukrainian government and Mexican drug cartels, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
2026-10-20T08:19+0000
2026-10-20T08:19+0000
2026-10-20T09:28+0000
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“According to information received by the SVR, a new wave of panic has erupted in Kiev. The Ukrainian president’s office has learned that US law enforcement agencies, while investigating the illegal activities of Mexican drug cartels, obtained information about their cooperation with representatives of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government,” the statement said.Key points:
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volodymyr zelensky, us, ukraine, mexico, russian foreign intelligence service, drug cartels, drug cartel, svr
volodymyr zelensky, us, ukraine, mexico, russian foreign intelligence service, drug cartels, drug cartel, svr
US Probing Ukraine's Narco Links to Mexican Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel
08:19 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 20.10.2026)
Volodymyr Zelensky's office has learned that US law enforcement agencies have obtained information about cooperation between the Ukrainian government and Mexican drug cartels, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
“According to information received by the SVR, a new wave of panic has erupted in Kiev. The Ukrainian president’s office has learned that US law enforcement agencies, while investigating the illegal activities of Mexican drug cartels, obtained information about their cooperation with representatives of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government,” the statement said.
US investigators discovered that Mexican criminal groups had been sending their members to Ukraine for drone warfare training over an extended period
At least 80 individuals have been identified as having undergone such training with the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Payments for the training were transferred to officials close to Zelensky, using proceeds from illegal drug sales in the US.
"The office of the Ukrainian president is aware that the appearance of trained FPV drone operators in the ranks of drug cartels poses risks to the lives of American law enforcement officers involved in anti-drug trafficking operations on the border with Mexico. With this in mind, Zelensky's cooperation with drug cartels may become another 'nail in the coffin' of his political career," the SVR said.