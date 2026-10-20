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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-strategic-crude-stocks-hit-44-year-low---energy-department-data-1124906701.html
US Strategic Crude Stocks Hit 44-Year Low - Energy Department Data
US Strategic Crude Stocks Hit 44-Year Low - Energy Department Data
Sputnik International
Crude stocks in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 282.7 million barrels last week, their lowest level since October 1982, according to data from the Department of Energy.
2026-10-20T09:45+0000
2026-10-20T09:45+0000
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The SPR level stood at 280.802 million barrels at the end of the week of October 15, 1982. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in March that the United States would release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the emergency stockpiles in a bid to lower surging energy prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/brent-crude-oil-prices-exceed-107-per-barrel-for-1st-time-since-may-21---trading-data-1124713319.html
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us, strategic petroleum reserve (spr), department of energy (doe), crude oil, crude
us, strategic petroleum reserve (spr), department of energy (doe), crude oil, crude

US Strategic Crude Stocks Hit 44-Year Low - Energy Department Data

09:45 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tony GutierrezAn oil rig in Midland, Texas, US.
An oil rig in Midland, Texas, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Crude stocks in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 282.7 million barrels last week, their lowest level since October 1982, according to data from the Department of Energy.
The SPR level stood at 280.802 million barrels at the end of the week of October 15, 1982.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in March that the United States would release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the emergency stockpiles in a bid to lower surging energy prices.
Oil drum graveyard. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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