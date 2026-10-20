https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-strategic-crude-stocks-hit-44-year-low---energy-department-data-1124906701.html

US Strategic Crude Stocks Hit 44-Year Low - Energy Department Data

US Strategic Crude Stocks Hit 44-Year Low - Energy Department Data

Sputnik International

Crude stocks in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 282.7 million barrels last week, their lowest level since October 1982, according to data from the Department of Energy.

2026-10-20T09:45+0000

2026-10-20T09:45+0000

2026-10-20T09:45+0000

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The SPR level stood at 280.802 million barrels at the end of the week of October 15, 1982. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in March that the United States would release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the emergency stockpiles in a bid to lower surging energy prices.

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