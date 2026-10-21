https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/new-round-of-trilateral-talks-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-may-take-place-in-abu-dhabi---aide-1124920483.html

New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide

New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide

Sputnik International

A new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement may take place in November in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2026-10-21T15:33+0000

2026-10-21T15:33+0000

2026-10-21T15:33+0000

world

russia

ukraine

us

abu dhabi

vladimir putin

yuri ushakov

donald trump

xi jinping

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/18/1123520480_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_adb9a2c0b7d61756acc8601290f15670.jpg

"We're aiming for Abu Dhabi… It was agreed that this would happen somewhere around the middle of November, in the first ten days or so of the month," Ushakov told Russian media.The US "sensed new nuances" in the Europeans' behavior during the negotiations in Oslo, but they still do not fully satisfy Russia, he added.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

russia

ukraine

abu dhabi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, us, abu dhabi, vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, donald trump, xi jinping