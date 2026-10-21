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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/new-round-of-trilateral-talks-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-may-take-place-in-abu-dhabi---aide-1124920483.html
New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide
New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide
Sputnik International
A new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement may take place in November in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
2026-10-21T15:33+0000
2026-10-21T15:33+0000
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"We're aiming for Abu Dhabi… It was agreed that this would happen somewhere around the middle of November, in the first ten days or so of the month," Ushakov told Russian media.The US "sensed new nuances" in the Europeans' behavior during the negotiations in Oslo, but they still do not fully satisfy Russia, he added.Other Statements:
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New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide

15:33 GMT 21.10.2026
© UAE MFA / Go to the mediabankUkraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
Ukraine Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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A new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement may take place in November in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"We're aiming for Abu Dhabi… It was agreed that this would happen somewhere around the middle of November, in the first ten days or so of the month," Ushakov told Russian media.
The US "sensed new nuances" in the Europeans' behavior during the negotiations in Oslo, but they still do not fully satisfy Russia, he added.

Other Statements:

Putin will decide who will be included in Russia’s delegation to the trilateral talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have confirmed their willingness to hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China
Putin’s talks with Witkoff included an in-depth discussion of major Russian-American economic projects, including the issue of sanctions against Lukoil
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Putin Informs Witkoff About Russia's Readiness to Resume Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine - Aide
13:28 GMT
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