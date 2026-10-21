https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/new-round-of-trilateral-talks-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-may-take-place-in-abu-dhabi---aide-1124920483.html
New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide
New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide
Sputnik International
A new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement may take place in November in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
2026-10-21T15:33+0000
2026-10-21T15:33+0000
2026-10-21T15:33+0000
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"We're aiming for Abu Dhabi… It was agreed that this would happen somewhere around the middle of November, in the first ten days or so of the month," Ushakov told Russian media.The US "sensed new nuances" in the Europeans' behavior during the negotiations in Oslo, but they still do not fully satisfy Russia, he added.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
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russia, ukraine, us, abu dhabi, vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, donald trump, xi jinping
russia, ukraine, us, abu dhabi, vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, donald trump, xi jinping
New Round of Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine May Take Place in Abu Dhabi - Aide
A new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement may take place in November in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"We're aiming for Abu Dhabi… It was agreed that this would happen somewhere around the middle of November, in the first ten days or so of the month," Ushakov told Russian media.
The US "sensed new nuances" in the Europeans' behavior during the negotiations in Oslo, but they still do not fully satisfy Russia, he added.
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Putin’s talks with Witkoff included an in-depth discussion of major Russian-American economic projects, including the issue of sanctions against Lukoil