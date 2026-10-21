https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

Putin Informs Witkoff About Russia's Readiness to Resume Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine - Aide

Putin Informs Witkoff About Russia's Readiness to Resume Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine - Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

2026-10-21T13:28+0000

2026-10-21T13:28+0000

2026-10-21T13:49+0000

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vladimir putin

steve witkoff

russia

ukraine

yuri ushakov

us

negotiations

negotiating process

ukraine crisis

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Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov revealed key details of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. According to Ushakov, Witkoff said US President Donald Trump would welcome Russia's readiness to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine with great satisfaction. The situation in Ukraine was the central topic of the meeting, with Putin and Witkoff continuing their exchange of views on ways to achieve lasting peace, building on Putin's earlier phone conversation with Trump.Witkoff noted new approaches by Ukraine and European countries toward a settlement, although Ushakov said they contained little of practical value. Putin briefed Witkoff on the situation along the front line.The two sides also held detailed discussions on the possibility of implementing major joint economic projects between Russia and the United States. Agreements between Russia and the United States on diesel fuel supplies will help stabilize supply and demand in the global fuel market, Yuri Ushakov said.He added that both sides emphasized that the deal serves not only Russian and American interests but will also help stabilize supply and demand in the global fuel market.Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the meeting via video link and shared his assessments of the issues under discussion. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg on October 21.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-begins-meeting-with-witkoff-in-saint-petersburg-1124915775.html

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vladimir putin, steve witkoff, russia, ukraine, yuri ushakov, us, negotiations, negotiating process, ukraine crisis, kremlin