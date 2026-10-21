Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin
06:47 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on January 23, 2026.
© Sputnik / POOL/
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Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Key statements by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov:
* The Putin–Witkoff meeting was agreed several days ago
* Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the meeting
* The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda
* Russia was notified that Kushner fell ill and refrained from travelling to Russia for the talks
* Russian representatives have had no contacts with Zelensky
* The Putin–Witkoff meeting was agreed several days ago
* Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the meeting
* The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda
* Russia was notified that Kushner fell ill and refrained from travelling to Russia for the talks
* Russian representatives have had no contacts with Zelensky