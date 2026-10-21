International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-witkoff-talks-to-take-place-at-konstantinovsky-palace-in-st-petersburg---kremlin-1124914317.html
Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin
Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda - Putin's aide Ushakov said
2026-10-21T06:47+0000
2026-10-21T07:00+0000
world
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_367722049e6a6e22e1df7d665b741b30.jpg
Key statements by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov:* The Putin–Witkoff meeting was agreed several days ago* Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the meeting* The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda* Russia was notified that Kushner fell ill and refrained from travelling to Russia for the talks* Russian representatives have had no contacts with Zelensky
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-air-force-plane-with-witkoff-on-board-lands-in-st-petersburg-1124914171.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcefc8aaa52fa0e7f50ee779bafc8601.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60

Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin

06:47 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on January 23, 2026.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on January 23, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Key statements by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov:

* The Putin–Witkoff meeting was agreed several days ago
* Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the meeting
* The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda
* Russia was notified that Kushner fell ill and refrained from travelling to Russia for the talks
* Russian representatives have had no contacts with Zelensky
The renovated Pulkovo-1 airport terminal in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
World
US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg
06:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала