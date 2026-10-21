https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-witkoff-talks-to-take-place-at-konstantinovsky-palace-in-st-petersburg---kremlin-1124914317.html

Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin

Putin-Witkoff Talks to Take Place at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda - Putin's aide Ushakov said

2026-10-21T06:47+0000

2026-10-21T06:47+0000

2026-10-21T07:00+0000

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Key statements by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov:* The Putin–Witkoff meeting was agreed several days ago* Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the meeting* The Ukraine settlement will be part of the talks' agenda* Russia was notified that Kushner fell ill and refrained from travelling to Russia for the talks* Russian representatives have had no contacts with Zelensky

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