https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-air-force-plane-with-witkoff-on-board-lands-in-st-petersburg-1124914171.html

US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg

US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg

Sputnik International

The US Air Force plane that took off from Oslo, presumably carrying US special envoy Steve Witkoff, has landed in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2026-10-21T06:02+0000

2026-10-21T06:02+0000

2026-10-21T06:03+0000

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russia

kirill dmitriev

steve witkoff

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The aircraft took off from Oslo at about 04:10 GMT and landed at Pulkovo Airport at about 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).A motorcade carrying Kirill Dmitriev — Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund — and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has left Pulkovo Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-envoy-witkoff-heads-to-st-petersburg-following-oslo-talks-rubio-says-1124912955.html

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russia, kirill dmitriev, steve witkoff