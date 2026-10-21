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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-air-force-plane-with-witkoff-on-board-lands-in-st-petersburg-1124914171.html
US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg
US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
The US Air Force plane that took off from Oslo, presumably carrying US special envoy Steve Witkoff, has landed in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-10-21T06:02+0000
2026-10-21T06:03+0000
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The aircraft took off from Oslo at about 04:10 GMT and landed at Pulkovo Airport at about 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).A motorcade carrying Kirill Dmitriev — Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund — and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has left Pulkovo Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-envoy-witkoff-heads-to-st-petersburg-following-oslo-talks-rubio-says-1124912955.html
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US Air Force Plane With Witkoff on Board Lands in St. Petersburg

06:02 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 06:03 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Igor Russak / Go to the mediabankThe renovated Pulkovo-1 airport terminal in St. Petersburg
The renovated Pulkovo-1 airport terminal in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The US Air Force plane that took off from Oslo, presumably carrying US special envoy Steve Witkoff, has landed in St. Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The aircraft took off from Oslo at about 04:10 GMT and landed at Pulkovo Airport at about 08:50 Moscow time (05:50 GMT).
A motorcade carrying Kirill Dmitriev — Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund — and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff has left Pulkovo Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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