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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-africa-summit-plenary-session-will-be-held-on-october-29---russian-foreign-ministry-1124942456.html
Russia-Africa Summit Plenary Session Will Be Held on October 29 - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia-Africa Summit Plenary Session Will Be Held on October 29 - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit will be held on October 29 under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently holds the chairmanship in the African Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"On October 29, a plenary meeting of the summit will be held under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chairman-in-office of the African Union and the president of Burundi, as well as their final joint press conference," Zakharova told reporters. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29. On October 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host a working breakfast for his African counterparts. Russian and African leaders will meet on the summit's sidelines to discuss pressing issues, Zakharova said. The signing of a raft of interstate agreements and commercial contracts is planned.
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Russia-Africa Summit Plenary Session Will Be Held on October 29 - Russian Foreign Ministry

09:50 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 26.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Sergei ChirikovA plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
A plenary session is held at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Chirikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit will be held on October 29 under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently holds the chairmanship in the African Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"On October 29, a plenary meeting of the summit will be held under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chairman-in-office of the African Union and the president of Burundi, as well as their final joint press conference," Zakharova told reporters.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28-29. On October 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host a working breakfast for his African counterparts.
Russian and African leaders will meet on the summit's sidelines to discuss pressing issues, Zakharova said. The signing of a raft of interstate agreements and commercial contracts is planned.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
19 October, 10:33 GMT
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