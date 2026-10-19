https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html
Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The agenda of the Russia-Africa summit will focus on economic, investment and trade cooperation, Tatiana Dovgalenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said on Monday.
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2026-10-19T10:33+0000
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The third Russia-Africa Summit will be held on October 28-29 in Moscow. Preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit are in the final stage, Tatiana Dovgalenko, said expressing hope that the African guests will enjoy Moscow."This is indeed the final stage [of the summit's preparation], and for the first time it will be held in Moscow, in the capital. We hope that our African guests will really enjoy it here," Dovgalenko said.
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Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agenda of the Russia-Africa summit will focus on economic, investment and trade cooperation, Tatiana Dovgalenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said on Monday.
The third Russia-Africa Summit will be held on October 28-29 in Moscow.
"I would say that this time the agenda will really focus on economic, trade and investment issues. Because, as I have already said, we have a task, relatively speaking, to adjust our economic ties to dynamically developing political positions," Dovgalenko told reporters.
Preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit
are in the final stage, Tatiana Dovgalenko, said expressing hope that the African guests will enjoy Moscow.
"This is indeed the final stage [of the summit's preparation], and for the first time it will be held in Moscow, in the capital. We hope that our African guests will really enjoy it here," Dovgalenko said.