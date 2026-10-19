https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html

Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry

Russia-Africa Summit to Focus on Economic, Investment Cooperation- Russia Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The agenda of the Russia-Africa summit will focus on economic, investment and trade cooperation, Tatiana Dovgalenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said on Monday.

2026-10-19T10:33+0000

2026-10-19T10:33+0000

2026-10-19T10:33+0000

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The third Russia-Africa Summit will be held on October 28-29 in Moscow. Preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit are in the final stage, Tatiana Dovgalenko, said expressing hope that the African guests will enjoy Moscow."This is indeed the final stage [of the summit's preparation], and for the first time it will be held in Moscow, in the capital. We hope that our African guests will really enjoy it here," Dovgalenko said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-opens-media-accreditation-for-major-russiaafrica-and-gas-summits-1124756571.html

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