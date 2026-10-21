https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-chinese-supreme-court-chief-justices-sign-updated-cooperation-pact-1124916803.html

Russian, Chinese Supreme Court Chief Justices Sign Updated Cooperation Pact

Russian, Chinese Supreme Court Chief Justices Sign Updated Cooperation Pact

Sputnik International

Russian chief justice Igor Krasnov travelled to Beijing on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun. The visit culminated in the signing of an updated Cooperation Agreement, elevating the judicial and legal partnership between the two nations to a qualitatively new level.

2026-10-21T10:06+0000

2026-10-21T10:06+0000

2026-10-21T10:06+0000

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During the trip, Krasnov highlighted the very high level of cooperation in trade, economic and technology partnership between Russia and China, which requires firm legal guarantees for the swift and fair protection of the rights of businesses and citizens in both countries.The updated agreement enshrines the principles of sovereign equality, the importance of protecting “human rights and the right to a fair trial,” and signals a joint commitment to the uniform interpretation of international treaties which both countries are a party to.The judicial and legal partnership, a vital factor for stable development and the protection of shared interests, was characterized as the next logical step in implementing the strategic course for cooperation set by presidents Putin and Xi.Practical Areas of Cooperation Include:Chief justice Zhang Jun has been invited to pay a reciprocal visit to Moscow, and development of a cooperation program for the years 2027-2028 has already been proposed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russias-supreme-court-chairman-krasnov-arrives-in-china-for-three-day-visit-1124913478.html

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