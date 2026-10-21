International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-chinese-supreme-court-chief-justices-sign-updated-cooperation-pact-1124916803.html
Russian, Chinese Supreme Court Chief Justices Sign Updated Cooperation Pact
Russian, Chinese Supreme Court Chief Justices Sign Updated Cooperation Pact
Sputnik International
Russian chief justice Igor Krasnov travelled to Beijing on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun. The visit culminated in the signing of an updated Cooperation Agreement, elevating the judicial and legal partnership between the two nations to a qualitatively new level.
2026-10-21T10:06+0000
2026-10-21T10:06+0000
world
russia
china
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/15/1124916628_0:71:997:632_1920x0_80_0_0_9fe7efcaca21557420ee485ffa163373.png
During the trip, Krasnov highlighted the very high level of cooperation in trade, economic and technology partnership between Russia and China, which requires firm legal guarantees for the swift and fair protection of the rights of businesses and citizens in both countries.The updated agreement enshrines the principles of sovereign equality, the importance of protecting “human rights and the right to a fair trial,” and signals a joint commitment to the uniform interpretation of international treaties which both countries are a party to.The judicial and legal partnership, a vital factor for stable development and the protection of shared interests, was characterized as the next logical step in implementing the strategic course for cooperation set by presidents Putin and Xi.Practical Areas of Cooperation Include:Chief justice Zhang Jun has been invited to pay a reciprocal visit to Moscow, and development of a cooperation program for the years 2027-2028 has already been proposed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russias-supreme-court-chairman-krasnov-arrives-in-china-for-three-day-visit-1124913478.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/15/1124916628_30:0:967:703_1920x0_80_0_0_70b199acd7061aa602336026a2f13217.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china
russia, china

Russian, Chinese Supreme Court Chief Justices Sign Updated Cooperation Pact

10:06 GMT 21.10.2026
© Photo : Russian Supreme Court's press serviceRussian Supreme Court chief justice Igor Krasnov and his Chinese counterpart, Supreme People's Court chief justice Zhang Jung during Krasnov's visit to Beijing. October 21, 2026.
Russian Supreme Court chief justice Igor Krasnov and his Chinese counterpart, Supreme People's Court chief justice Zhang Jung during Krasnov's visit to Beijing. October 21, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
© Photo : Russian Supreme Court's press service
Subscribe
Russian chief justice Igor Krasnov travelled to Beijing on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun. The visit culminated in the signing of an updated Cooperation Agreement, elevating the judicial and legal partnership between the two nations to a qualitatively new level.
During the trip, Krasnov highlighted the very high level of cooperation in trade, economic and technology partnership between Russia and China, which requires firm legal guarantees for the swift and fair protection of the rights of businesses and citizens in both countries.
The updated agreement enshrines the principles of sovereign equality, the importance of protecting “human rights and the right to a fair trial,” and signals a joint commitment to the uniform interpretation of international treaties which both countries are a party to.
The judicial and legal partnership, a vital factor for stable development and the protection of shared interests, was characterized as the next logical step in implementing the strategic course for cooperation set by presidents Putin and Xi.

Practical Areas of Cooperation Include:

Reciprocal visits by judges and legal specialists to exchange best practices
Joint work in the scientific and educational spheres
Sharing experience regarding the “digital transformation” of the justice system
Integration of AI into judicial proceedings, an area both countries are heavily invested in
Chief justice Zhang Jun has been invited to pay a reciprocal visit to Moscow, and development of a cooperation program for the years 2027-2028 has already been proposed.
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov arrives in China, 21.10.2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
World
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit
04:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала