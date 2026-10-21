https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russias-supreme-court-chairman-krasnov-arrives-in-china-for-three-day-visit-1124913478.html

Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit

Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit

Sputnik International

the head of the Russian Supreme Court will hold a series of high-level meetings, with the central event being his dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which key aspects of judicial and legal partnership will be discussed

2026-10-21T04:47+0000

2026-10-21T04:47+0000

2026-10-21T05:13+0000

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"The visit marks an important milestone in the development of judicial cooperation. During his three-day stay in China, the head of the Russian Supreme Court will hold a series of high-level meetings, with the central event being his dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which key aspects of judicial and legal partnership will be discussed," the press service said.The sides will address a wide range of topics, and a document is expected to be signed that will give additional impetus to Russian-Chinese cooperation in the legal sphere.The Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court will visit a number of Chinese courts, familiarise himself with the best practices of his Chinese colleagues in the justice system, and share his own experience.One of the key topics to be raised during the visit will be the exchange of experience in introducing digital technologies into the work of courts.

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