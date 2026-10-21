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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russias-supreme-court-chairman-krasnov-arrives-in-china-for-three-day-visit-1124913478.html
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit
Sputnik International
the head of the Russian Supreme Court will hold a series of high-level meetings, with the central event being his dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which key aspects of judicial and legal partnership will be discussed
2026-10-21T04:47+0000
2026-10-21T05:13+0000
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"The visit marks an important milestone in the development of judicial cooperation. During his three-day stay in China, the head of the Russian Supreme Court will hold a series of high-level meetings, with the central event being his dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which key aspects of judicial and legal partnership will be discussed," the press service said.The sides will address a wide range of topics, and a document is expected to be signed that will give additional impetus to Russian-Chinese cooperation in the legal sphere.The Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court will visit a number of Chinese courts, familiarise himself with the best practices of his Chinese colleagues in the justice system, and share his own experience.One of the key topics to be raised during the visit will be the exchange of experience in introducing digital technologies into the work of courts.
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Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov Arrives in China for Three-Day Visit

04:47 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Supreme CourtRussia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov arrives in China, 21.10.2026
Russia's Supreme Court Chairman Krasnov arrives in China, 21.10.2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
© Photo : Press Service of the Russian Supreme Court
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Igor Krasnov arrived in the Chinese capital at the invitation of Zhang Jun, President of the Supreme People's Court of the People's Republic of China, the Russian Supreme Court's press service reported.
"The visit marks an important milestone in the development of judicial cooperation. During his three-day stay in China, the head of the Russian Supreme Court will hold a series of high-level meetings, with the central event being his dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, during which key aspects of judicial and legal partnership will be discussed," the press service said.
The sides will address a wide range of topics, and a document is expected to be signed that will give additional impetus to Russian-Chinese cooperation in the legal sphere.

The Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court will visit a number of Chinese courts, familiarise himself with the best practices of his Chinese colleagues in the justice system, and share his own experience.

One of the key topics to be raised during the visit will be the exchange of experience in introducing digital technologies into the work of courts.
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