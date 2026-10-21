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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-drones-target-logistics-hubs-port-infrastructure-and-power-substations-across-ukraine-1124913874.html
Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine
Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia conducted strikes with UAVs on logistics centers, Ukraine's port infrastructure and the electrical substations supporting their operation, as well as maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army
2026-10-21T05:38+0000
2026-10-21T05:38+0000
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Russian forces hit a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to Ukraine was hit while transiting at sea toward the port of Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-strikes-logistics-center-with-ukrainian-military-cargo-in-odessa-region-1124887829.html
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Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine

05:38 GMT 21.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the KUB UAV crew of the 288th Guards Artillery Brigade of Russia's Zapad battlegroup on the Kupyansk sector of the front. File photo
Combat work of the KUB UAV crew of the 288th Guards Artillery Brigade of Russia's Zapad battlegroup on the Kupyansk sector of the front. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on logistics centers, Ukraine's port infrastructure and the electrical substations supporting their operation, as well as maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces hit a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

They also crippled the PS-330 "Nivki" electrical substation, which supports the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and logistics centers in Kiev.

In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to Ukraine was hit while transiting at sea toward the port of Odessa.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
16 October, 07:59 GMT
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