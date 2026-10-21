https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-drones-target-logistics-hubs-port-infrastructure-and-power-substations-across-ukraine-1124913874.html

Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine

Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russia conducted strikes with UAVs on logistics centers, Ukraine's port infrastructure and the electrical substations supporting their operation, as well as maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army

2026-10-21T05:38+0000

2026-10-21T05:38+0000

2026-10-21T05:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Russian forces hit a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to Ukraine was hit while transiting at sea toward the port of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-strikes-logistics-center-with-ukrainian-military-cargo-in-odessa-region-1124887829.html

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russia, ukraine, drones, armed forces