https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-drones-target-logistics-hubs-port-infrastructure-and-power-substations-across-ukraine-1124913874.html
Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine
Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia conducted strikes with UAVs on logistics centers, Ukraine's port infrastructure and the electrical substations supporting their operation, as well as maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army
2026-10-21T05:38+0000
2026-10-21T05:38+0000
2026-10-21T05:38+0000
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Russian forces hit a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to Ukraine was hit while transiting at sea toward the port of Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-strikes-logistics-center-with-ukrainian-military-cargo-in-odessa-region-1124887829.html
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russia, ukraine, drones, armed forces
Russian Drones Target Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure and Power Substations Across Ukraine
The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on logistics centers, Ukraine's port infrastructure and the electrical substations supporting their operation, as well as maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces hit a warehouse complex in Poltava used to store long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
They also crippled the PS-330 "Nivki" electrical substation, which supports the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and logistics centers in Kiev.
In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to Ukraine was hit while transiting at sea toward the port of Odessa.