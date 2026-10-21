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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-strikes-on-western-ukraine-expose-failure-of-european-air-defenses---expert-1124918386.html
Russian Strikes on Western Ukraine Expose Failure of European Air Defenses - Expert
Russian Strikes on Western Ukraine Expose Failure of European Air Defenses - Expert
Sputnik International
Western Ukraine remains the country’s only part where new facilities for assembling cruise missiles and drones can be installed, Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik
2026-10-21T11:39+0000
2026-10-21T11:46+0000
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Leonkov said that in western Ukraine, "some shopping centers are disguised as civilian facilities but contain assembly sites, while defunct factories are being converted into military equipment repair facilities." He added that many other sites can and have been used to give logistical support to Ukrainian forces on the front lines.According to Leonkov, however, the Zelensky regime will run into problems when it tries to protect these areas from Russian strikes.He said that "Kiev is rushing European-supplied air defenses to western Ukraine, with some short-range systems reportedly sent straight from production lines." But he added that as Russian strikes turn into mass drone and missile attacks, even these defenses will not be able to intercept them effectively.The expert concluded that Russian forces recently hit the Epicenter-K logistics hub in western Ukraine's Rovno region, showing Russia's determination to keep pursuing its strategy of destroying all infrastructure linked to the Ukrainian military and its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russian-forces-keep-hammering-railway-hubs-in-western-ukraine-with-military-cargo-from-europe--1124738237.html
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Russian Strikes on Western Ukraine Expose Failure of European Air Defenses - Expert

11:39 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankRussia's Iskander-M missile. File photo
Russia's Iskander-M missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Western Ukraine remains the country’s only part where military supplies can still be delivered and new facilities for assembling cruise missiles and long-range drones can be installed, Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik, commenting on the shift in Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes toward Ukraine’s western areas.
Leonkov said that in western Ukraine, "some shopping centers are disguised as civilian facilities but contain assembly sites, while defunct factories are being converted into military equipment repair facilities." He added that many other sites can and have been used to give logistical support to Ukrainian forces on the front lines.

According to Leonkov, however, the Zelensky regime will run into problems when it tries to protect these areas from Russian strikes.

He said that "Kiev is rushing European-supplied air defenses to western Ukraine, with some short-range systems reportedly sent straight from production lines." But he added that as Russian strikes turn into mass drone and missile attacks, even these defenses will not be able to intercept them effectively.

The expert concluded that Russian forces recently hit the Epicenter-K logistics hub in western Ukraine's Rovno region, showing Russia's determination to keep pursuing its strategy of destroying all infrastructure linked to the Ukrainian military and its interests.
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