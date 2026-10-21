https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/ukraine-hits-lugansk-with-massive-overnight-strike-people-likely-trapped-under-rubble--lpr-head-1124914818.html
Ukraine Hits Lugansk With Massive Overnight Strike, People Likely Trapped Under Rubble – Official
Ukraine Hits Lugansk With Massive Overnight Strike, People Likely Trapped Under Rubble – Official
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Lugansk, damaging the building of the Lugansk Telephone Company, with people potentially trapped under the rubble, regional head Leonid Pasechnik said.
2026-10-21T07:54+0000
2026-10-21T07:54+0000
2026-10-21T08:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
lugansk
ukraine
kiev
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
russia
lugansk people’s republic
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118836211_0:55:1086:666_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa02120ccd480b5ba2b900ec26ba032.jpg
"Overnight, neo-Nazis carried out massive strikes on the center of the republic's capital. The Lugansk Telephone Company building sustained serious damage. A team of specialists was on duty inside at the time, and some managed to escape. According to preliminary reports, people may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services and local authorities are involved in dealing with the aftermath," he wrote on the Max messaging platform.Three people were killed in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours in what Leonid Pasechnik described as terrorist strikes by the Kiev government against civilians.According to Pasechnik, a Ukrainian drone struck a Luganskgaz service vehicle in the Novoaidar municipal district, fatally injuring an employee despite doctors' efforts to save him.In a separate attack, Ukrainian forces struck a passenger car on the Kirovsk–Frunze road, killing two men.Pasechnik expressed his condolences to the victims' families.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html
lugansk
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118836211_64:0:1024:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dcabffbf67795bff8245e95307487b6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lugansk, ukraine, kiev, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russia, lugansk people’s republic
lugansk, ukraine, kiev, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russia, lugansk people’s republic
Ukraine Hits Lugansk With Massive Overnight Strike, People Likely Trapped Under Rubble – Official
07:54 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 21.10.2026)
Ukrainian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Lugansk, damaging the building of the Lugansk Telephone Company, with people potentially trapped under the rubble, regional head Leonid Pasechnik said.
"Overnight, neo-Nazis carried out massive strikes on the center of the republic's capital. The Lugansk Telephone Company building sustained serious damage. A team of specialists was on duty inside at the time, and some managed to escape. According to preliminary reports, people may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services and local authorities are involved in dealing with the aftermath," he wrote on the Max messaging platform.
Three people were killed in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours in what Leonid Pasechnik described as terrorist strikes by the Kiev government against civilians.
"The criminal Kiev regime continues to carry out terrorist strikes against civilians. Three people have been killed in attacks over the past 24 hours," Pasechnik wrote on the Max messaging platform.
According to Pasechnik, a Ukrainian drone struck
a Luganskgaz service vehicle in the Novoaidar municipal district, fatally injuring an employee despite doctors' efforts to save him.
In a separate attack, Ukrainian forces struck a passenger car on the Kirovsk–Frunze road, killing two men.
Pasechnik expressed his condolences to the victims' families.