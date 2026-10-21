https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/ukraine-hits-lugansk-with-massive-overnight-strike-people-likely-trapped-under-rubble--lpr-head-1124914818.html

Ukraine Hits Lugansk With Massive Overnight Strike, People Likely Trapped Under Rubble – Official

Ukraine Hits Lugansk With Massive Overnight Strike, People Likely Trapped Under Rubble – Official

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Lugansk, damaging the building of the Lugansk Telephone Company, with people potentially trapped under the rubble, regional head Leonid Pasechnik said.

2026-10-21T07:54+0000

2026-10-21T07:54+0000

2026-10-21T08:21+0000

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"Overnight, neo-Nazis carried out massive strikes on the center of the republic's capital. The Lugansk Telephone Company building sustained serious damage. A team of specialists was on duty inside at the time, and some managed to escape. According to preliminary reports, people may still be trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services and local authorities are involved in dealing with the aftermath," he wrote on the Max messaging platform.Three people were killed in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours in what Leonid Pasechnik described as terrorist strikes by the Kiev government against civilians.According to Pasechnik, a Ukrainian drone struck a Luganskgaz service vehicle in the Novoaidar municipal district, fatally injuring an employee despite doctors' efforts to save him.In a separate attack, Ukrainian forces struck a passenger car on the Kirovsk–Frunze road, killing two men.Pasechnik expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html

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