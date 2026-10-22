Comprehensive Approach to Form an Impeccable Russian-Chinese Legal Cooperation Mechanism – Krasnov
© Press service of the Supreme Court of the Russian FederationIgor Krasnov holds talks with Minister of Justice of the People’s Republic of China He Rong
© Press service of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation
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Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia Igor Krasnov met with Minister of Justice of the People’s Republic of China He Rong.
Key points from the meeting:
Russian-Chinese relations have a solid foundation and are developing rapidly — the course has been set by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
The growth of economic and humanitarian ties increases the importance of a reliable legal infrastructure.
Citizens and organizations must be confident in the effective protection of their rights — regardless of which of the two countries they study or work in. This is a shared task for the courts, justice authorities, and all legal institutions of Russia and China.
Krasnov quoted the Chinese statesman Zhang Juzheng: “The difficulty is not in establishing the law, but in ensuring its strict enforcement.”
Promising areas of cooperation:
Modern technologies
The Ministry of Justice of China is integrating offices, a hotline, and online services to provide round-the-clock legal assistance, while introducing AI, blockchain, and big data.
In Russia, the Concept for the introduction of AI into judicial activities has been approved — with guarantees of human rights and freedoms when using neural networks.
Science and education
In May, the Year of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education was launched in Beijing.
The Russian State University of Justice named after Lebedev is ready to develop cooperation with specialized institutes of the Ministry of Justice of China.
“A comprehensive approach will make it possible to form a systemic, impeccable mechanism for Russian-Chinese legal cooperation,” Igor Krasnov summarized.
Yesterday, 14:23 GMT