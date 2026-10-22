https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/comprehensive-approach-to-form-an-impeccable-russian-chinese-legal-cooperation-mechanism--krasnov-1124922482.html

Comprehensive Approach to Form an Impeccable Russian-Chinese Legal Cooperation Mechanism – Krasnov

Comprehensive Approach to Form an Impeccable Russian-Chinese Legal Cooperation Mechanism – Krasnov

Sputnik International

Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia Igor Krasnov met with Minister of Justice of the People’s Republic of China He Rong.

2026-10-22T06:53+0000

2026-10-22T06:53+0000

2026-10-22T06:53+0000

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russia

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alexei krasnov

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Key points from the meeting: Promising areas of cooperation: The Ministry of Justice of China is integrating offices, a hotline, and online services to provide round-the-clock legal assistance, while introducing AI, blockchain, and big data. In Russia, the Concept for the introduction of AI into judicial activities has been approved — with guarantees of human rights and freedoms when using neural networks. In May, the Year of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education was launched in Beijing. The Russian State University of Justice named after Lebedev is ready to develop cooperation with specialized institutes of the Ministry of Justice of China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/moscow-and-china-spotlight-new-cooperation-horizons-at-investment-forum-1124920101.html

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russia, china, alexei krasnov