https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/moscow-and-china-spotlight-new-cooperation-horizons-at-investment-forum-1124920101.html

Moscow and China Spotlight New Cooperation Horizons at Investment Forum

Moscow and China Spotlight New Cooperation Horizons at Investment Forum

Sputnik International

Representatives of Moscow's business community and government agencies, together with their Chinese counterparts, discussed promising avenues for trade... 21.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-21T14:23+0000

2026-10-21T14:23+0000

2026-10-21T14:23+0000

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China is the partner country of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum in 2026. Olga Vidanova, deputy head of the department, presented the Russian capital's industrial potential and ongoing joint projects with China.The discussion brought together representatives of Jiangsu Province's Trade and Economic Office in Russia and the CIS, Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and leading industrial companies from China and Moscow.She added that Moscow is also developing joint investment projects, reflecting the city's systematic efforts and the confidence of foreign investors who are investing in and localizing their businesses in the Russian capital.In 2025, Technopolis Moscow opened a representative office in Shenzhen, China, to attract foreign direct investment into projects developed by Moscow-based companies, with priority given to residents of the special economic zone.Jia Yinke, head of Jiangsu Province's Trade and Economic Office in Russia and the CIS, highlighted the potential for cooperation between Moscow and China. Jiangsu is one of China's largest industrial regions, and companies based there are actively expanding into foreign markets, including Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/moscow-investment-and-industrial-forum-2026-kicks-off-with-china-as-partner-country-1124908038.html

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