Moscow and China Spotlight New Cooperation Horizons at Investment Forum
© TIMUR ANIKEEVMoscow and China Discuss Cooperation Prospects at Investment Forum
© TIMUR ANIKEEV
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Representatives of Moscow's business community and government agencies, together with their Chinese counterparts, discussed promising avenues for trade, economic, investment, and scientific and technological cooperation at the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum, says the press service of Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
China is the partner country of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum in 2026. Olga Vidanova, deputy head of the department, presented the Russian capital's industrial potential and ongoing joint projects with China.
The discussion brought together representatives of Jiangsu Province's Trade and Economic Office in Russia and the CIS, Moscow's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and leading industrial companies from China and Moscow.
"China is a strategic partner of Moscow. Our primary focus is on trade and economic cooperation. Today, Moscow accounts for nearly half of Russia's foreign trade with China, with a share of 42%. Industrial cooperation between manufacturers is particularly important, and examples of such initiatives are already being implemented in the Technopolis Moscow SEZ," Vidanova said.
She added that Moscow is also developing joint investment projects, reflecting the city's systematic efforts and the confidence of foreign investors who are investing in and localizing their businesses in the Russian capital.
In 2025, Technopolis Moscow opened a representative office in Shenzhen, China, to attract foreign direct investment into projects developed by Moscow-based companies, with priority given to residents of the special economic zone.
Jia Yinke, head of Jiangsu Province's Trade and Economic Office in Russia and the CIS, highlighted the potential for cooperation between Moscow and China. Jiangsu is one of China's largest industrial regions, and companies based there are actively expanding into foreign markets, including Russia.
"Jiangsu Province and Moscow have significant potential for cooperation in industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment manufacturing, robotics and electric vehicle production. For example, Taizhou is widely known for its pharmaceutical and medical industry clusters, while Changzhou has a major electric vehicle manufacturing cluster. Moscow-based enterprises can take advantage of this industrial infrastructure. At the same time, many of our companies have already opened representative offices and leased production facilities in Moscow," Jia Yinke said.