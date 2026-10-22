Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region were hit, and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.