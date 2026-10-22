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Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD
Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD
The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region were hit, and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.