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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-hits-ukraine-defense-industry-plants-infrastructure-facilities-in-kiev---mod-1124922149.html
Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD
Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-10-22T05:35+0000
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Russia Hits Ukraine Defense Industry Plants, Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev - MoD

05:35 GMT 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure in the Odessa region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region were hit, and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Russia Strengthens Hand in Ukraine Talks With Recent Wave of Large-Scale Strikes – Expert
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